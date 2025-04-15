RuneScape 3 player count: How big is the playerbase in 2025?

Even though MMORPG titles like World of Warcraft and The Elder Scrolls Online are easily accessible, the RuneScape 3 player count remains good even in 2025. RuneScape 3 has over 26,000 live players as of April 14, 2025, according to misplaceditems.com.
It's been almost 12 years since Jagex released the title with the updated HTML client, brand-new community and hiscores, and many features to provide a new type of experience to the RuneScape enjoyers.
Keeping that in mind, this article will explore the size of RuneScape 3's player base in 2025.
Why is RuneScape 3 lagging behind Oldschool RuneScape in player count?
Runescape players aren't tied to a linear narrative and are free to chart their own stories, which is perhaps the most enjoyable thing about the game. This is likely what kept Runescape well-populated after all these years.
The player count for RS3 seems decent enough until you see Old School RuneScape's (OSRS) numbers, which are around 124,863. So, the main question arises: Why does a recently released game featuring advanced mechanics have such a low player count compared to its old-school edition?
Well, one can find multiple answers for that on several RuneScape Reddit threads. However, to simplify the fact, RuneScape 3 contains too many complex factors when it comes to any boss fights.
You might be interested in: Runescape Combat Update overview: What are the major changes?
Players must dive into too much detail, such as the bolt type, excalibur level, summoning familiar, and more, before getting involved in those boss fights. OSRS, on the other hand, only focuses on simple mechanics like the usage of the right gear.
Secondly, RS3 contains too many microtransactions to equip the right gear or any in-game items, along with a complex UI compared to OSRS.
While several MMORPG players are aware of RunScape via Steam, RS3 hasn't been marketed much. Hence, only very few players got to explore the fantasy world of Gielinor. It'll be interesting to see whether the RS3 player count rises in the future.
Also read: Jagex to enter the survival-MMO trade with RuneScape: Dragonwilds, coming this spring
For more information on games like RuneScape, check out more articles on Sportskeeda's MMO page.