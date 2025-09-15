RuneScape Dragonwilds: Everything new in the 0.9 Update (September 2025)

RuneScape Dragonwilds update v0.9 is live, and with it comes a myriad of changes. The Ranged Skill is finally out there, which means you'll be able to make use of bows to their full potential. Creative mode is now live, and Controller Support has entered its Alpha state.

On a side note, this is likely the last major update before the game exits Early Access. That said, here's everything you can expect from the RuneScape Dragonwilds update v0.9, along with a list of additional changes.

RuneScape Dragonwilds Update v0.9

The Ranged Skill has arrived!

Ranged Skill (Image via Jagex Ltd)

After much anticipation, the Ranged Skill has finally been added to RuneScape Dragonwilds. Here's what you can expect:

Skill up to Level 50 and enjoy a slate of new Spells, a fletching table for the new sets of arrows, and much more.

Stop your foes in their tracks with the new Snare ability (which is later upgraded to Venomous Trapper!).

Use the new Ability Hunter Sense to gain awareness of nearby foes.

Enchant your bow with Astral Magic, allowing arrows to pierce multiple enemies.

New Archery target buildable

1-Handed Crossbows are here! Now! Along with that, plenty of new bolts to unlock and use.

Tons of other abilities are there to be unlocked, so have a look!

For more information around the ranged skill, check out our blog post “Introducing the Ranged Skill!”.

Creative Mode is now available!

Creative Mode (Image via Jagex Ltd)

Creative Mode for RuneScape Dragonwilds is now active and allows you to have a "chill" experience. Here's what to expect:

You will need to create a new “Creative Mode” character to access worlds that are Creative Mode enabled.

For those that just want a relaxing, chill and build experience. Check out our blog “Introducing Creative Mode!” with Mod Deluxe for more details.

Custom World Settings

Custom World Settings (Image via Jagex Ltd)

There are a few Custom World Settings as well that are now accessible in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Here's the list of options:

You will need to create a new “Custom World” character to access worlds that are using Custom World settings.

When creating a Custom World, click on Advanced in the upper left to access the World Settings.

Over 40 settings are exposed, from damage, thirst, hunger, to XP rates and processing.

Controller Support (Alpha State)

Controller Support (Image via Jagex Ltd)

Controller Support is now live in RuneScape Dragonwilds, but is still in development. Here's what to expect from it:

As mentioned in our blog post last month, “The Road to Fellhollow: A Check-In form our Product Director” with Mod bitf0x, controller support is being updated however we believe it still needs polish.

Players will be able to lock onto enemies, navigate through menus, and we’ve refreshed / reoptimized input bindings.

We’ll be keeping you updated on when we’ll be releasing the next round of polish to make these feel good on the sticks.

Functional Keyboard Rebinding implemented

New multiplayer protections have been added:

Gravestone Protection: A new option in gameplay settings so that other players will not be able to loot your gravestone.

Build Protection Totem: We have added totems with a sphere around them that will prevent other players from building within that area. You will have 8 to place.

Chest Privacy: Chests can now be locked by the owner. Just open the chest and check the box labeled Private.

Updated Character and World List UI

As part of adding Custom Worlds and Creative mode, new icons have been added on character selection and the world selection screens to denote the type of world.

Character Slots increased from 4 to 8.

Antipoison potions have been updated:

Antipoison now uses Marentill rather than Haarlander

Both Antipoison Potions and Fungal Fortitude grant Poison resistance, and this resistance stacks together

Consuming the Antipoison pot clears/cures any poison buildup, as it did before.

Any level of poison resistance (Fungal Fortitude OR Antipoison) grants you immunity to the ambient swamp gas in the toxic swamp, allowing you to explore it freely.

Additional Fixes

Aside from new content, there are also a few additional fixes in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Here is the list:

Status effects will now persist correctly on reloading

Fixes to places where players or AI could get out of bounds

Floating Rune Essence will be appropriately damaged by secondary staff attacks

Clock widget will now display night correctly for clients

Improvements to desync in AI combat

Ranged projectiles should display correctly

SFX added in multiple places where it was missing

Multiple UI and icon display fixes

Text updates for some incorrect information in quests and the journal

Abyssal Whip special attack will now damage Velgar as expected

AI will no longer attack through Palisade Walls

Clouds are more visible when it is raining

Player waypoints will appear on the compass

Many fixes to foliage clipping through terrain throughout the world

Some improvements to unnatural animations and poses in specific scenarios

Various performance and stability improvements

Known Issues

As always, there are a few issues with the RuneScape Dragonwilds v0.9 update. Here's a list of known issues:

Controller Support still needs work to get it feeling how we want it to

Custom World Setting values displayed are not always fully accurate

We are tracking the specific settings that are acting up and will hot fix them in the coming weeks.

Host & Clients’ weather state may not be in sync

A restart may be needed immediately on launch, particularly with AMD GPUs

Temporary Freeze when the Protection Totem is first placed in the world

Unlock notifications will incorrectly display for building pieces in Creative Mode

That's about everything for the RuneScape Dragonwilds Update v.09. As mentioned, the next update will likely be v1.0 and bring the game out of Early Access.

