Rust force wipe countdown (April 2025)

The Rust force wipe for April 2025 is almost here, and fans are eagerly anticipating when the update will become available in their regions. The patch will primarily address quality-of-life issues within the game's softcore mode, which is beginner-friendly and aims to help players better understand how the title functions.

Ad

This article provides a detailed breakdown of the Rust force wipe countdown for April 2025.

Rust force wipe countdown for April 2025

According to Facepunch Studios, the latest Rust force wipe will go live globally on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 2 PM EST / 7 PM BST / 12:30 AM IST (next day).

When the patch goes live, players can expect a brief downtime as the servers undergo maintenance. Most community and official servers will implement the changes included in the update. However, as previously mentioned, it will primarily focus on improvements for the softcore mode.

Ad

Trending

Below is a list of release dates and times for the Rust force wipe for April 2025, as well as a countdown to when it will go live:

Ad

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) April 3, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) April 3, 2025, at 12 pm Central Time (CT) April 3, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) April 3, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) April 3, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET) April 3, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) April 3, 2025, at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) April 4, 2025, at 12:30 am China Standard Time (CST) April 4, 2025, at 3 am Japan Standard Time (JST) April 4, 2025, at 4 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) April 4, 2025, at 6 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) April 4, 2025, at 8 pm

Ad

All expected changes from Rust April force wipe

The Rust April force wipe will mainly remove all stored blueprints from players' inventories across all servers. This means that players will need to restart their grind on their preferred servers if they want to unlock every item in the game.

Additionally, numerous changes are planned for the game's softcore mode. Among the most notable ones, players can expect an overhaul to deployable corpses, upkeep tax changes, retention of player inventory, and more.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The changes to softcore mode aim to make navigating the field more manageable, offering players an incentive to restart their grind in case they get offline raided or killed during gunfights and other encounters.

One of the key changes in softcore mode has been made to the upkeep tax, which will be reduced by a certain percentage. Furthermore, if a player's tool cupboard is raided, they will now retain half of its contents in-game.

Ad

Lastly, some tweaks are expected for premium servers, all of which will be disclosed when the patch goes live on April 3, 2025.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback