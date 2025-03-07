Rust patch notes (March 2025): Crafting update, cooking workbench, and more

The Rust patch notes for March 2025 are out, and players are excited about the new force wipe. The new content in the game includes the cooking workbench, some food recipes, a chicken coop, and a major overhaul to the general farming and food consumption structure.

This article lists the official Rust patch notes for March 2025.

Everything included in the Rust patch notes for March 2025

Here's a look at everything that has been added with the latest force wipe in Rust:

Cooking Workbench

Chicken Coop

Bees

Beehives

Engineering Workbench

Triangle Planters (with Railroad version)

8 new cookable Pies

Bread

3 new cosmetic flowers

Plant Pot

Honey

New crop - Wheat

New Harvesting Tea

New Cooling and Warming Teas

Armour Slots + 3 craftable inserts

Hopper

Food Spoiling

New meat models

Item Ownership

All improvements in the Rust patch notes for March 2025

Overhauled many of the explosions in the game.

Chicken model improvement and new animations

Overhauled Graphics settings

Fridge now requires power with Rust patch notes

Horses now gain a speed boost after consuming an apple for 1 minute

Horses gain a digestion boost (poop more) after consuming bread for 2 minutes

Horses now turn faster, added a tip to explain that holding CTRL allows faster turns

Horses now accelerate to max speed faster while holding Shift

Can now see plant genetics and beehive nucleus grades on vendor ui

Reduced cases where a horse can ragdoll (via horse being airborne or taking damage)

Max drone range increased to 600m, increased HP from 100 > 200

Railroad planters are now skins of the normal planters, compatible with Spray Can

Can no longer toggle Search Lights on and off rapidly

The limit flashing option will now disable Strobe Lights

Improved server performance when toggling RF Broadcasters and RF Receivers on/off in large bases with Rust patch notes

Improved server and client performance of Auto Turrets, Flame Turrets and Shotgun Traps

Improved server performance of all remotely controlled entities (drones, CCTV cameras)

Improved server and client performance of all electrical IO entities

Improved client performance when holding a wire tool in large bases

Improved general physics query performance by ignoring terrain holes faster

Improved general physics performance of Triggers (notable with lots of overlapping Auto Turrets) - this will be rolled out in stages over the patch

Fixed a performance issue when using a flamethrower around Launch Site

Optimised Smoke Grenades and their effect on player fog overlay

Massively improved DDraw performance with Rust patch notes

UI Scale slider now applies new scale when the mouse is released

Hidden items no longer appear in the F1 menu, can restore old behaviour with ‘Admin.show_hidden_items’ convar

Console command history now persists between sessions

Added an optional index parameter to ‘consoletoggle‘ to open a specific F1 menu tab

New food cache, medieval door and berry bush modding prefabs

Removed ‘espcanvas.DisplayDistanceMultiplier’ convar

Improved behaviour of parented players on Tugboats as they sink

Can now hide the plant genetic display when looking at plants

Last selected colour now persists when exiting and re-entering the painting UI

Improved time precision of the electric Timer Switch

Improved font fallback system, fixes some garbled characters in some languages (Japanese particularly)

Dropped Apples won't roll as much when dropped on the ground

Reduced altitude of train tunnels, resulting in shorter elevator / staircase / rail distances when transitioning from above ground to below ground

Server Profiler Memory Tracking

Added a radial option to toggle the display of the Growable UI

Copy Paste now saves pastes on the client allowing you to easily copy paste across servers

Added command 'killplayerinview': kill the player you're looking at (works in safe zones as well)

Added command 'killallplayersradius': kill all players within the given radius

'ent kill' command now ignores gibs

That's all there is to know about the Rust patch notes for March 2025. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section for more related news and guides.

