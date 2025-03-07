Rust patch notes (March 2025): Crafting update, cooking workbench, and more

The Rust patch notes for March 2025 are out, and players are excited about the new force wipe. The new content in the game includes the cooking workbench, some food recipes, a chicken coop, and a major overhaul to the general farming and food consumption structure.
This article lists the official Rust patch notes for March 2025.
Everything included in the Rust patch notes for March 2025
Here's a look at everything that has been added with the latest force wipe in Rust:
- Cooking Workbench
- Chicken Coop
- Bees
- Beehives
- Engineering Workbench
- Triangle Planters (with Railroad version)
- 8 new cookable Pies
- Bread
- 3 new cosmetic flowers
- Plant Pot
- Honey
- New crop - Wheat
- New Harvesting Tea
- New Cooling and Warming Teas
- Armour Slots + 3 craftable inserts
- Hopper
- Food Spoiling
- New meat models
- Item Ownership
All improvements in the Rust patch notes for March 2025
- Overhauled many of the explosions in the game.
- Chicken model improvement and new animations
- Overhauled Graphics settings
- Fridge now requires power with Rust patch notes
- Horses now gain a speed boost after consuming an apple for 1 minute
- Horses gain a digestion boost (poop more) after consuming bread for 2 minutes
- Horses now turn faster, added a tip to explain that holding CTRL allows faster turns
- Horses now accelerate to max speed faster while holding Shift
- Can now see plant genetics and beehive nucleus grades on vendor ui
- Reduced cases where a horse can ragdoll (via horse being airborne or taking damage)
- Max drone range increased to 600m, increased HP from 100 > 200
- Railroad planters are now skins of the normal planters, compatible with Spray Can
- Can no longer toggle Search Lights on and off rapidly
- The limit flashing option will now disable Strobe Lights
- Improved server performance when toggling RF Broadcasters and RF Receivers on/off in large bases with Rust patch notes
- Improved server and client performance of Auto Turrets, Flame Turrets and Shotgun Traps
- Improved server performance of all remotely controlled entities (drones, CCTV cameras)
- Improved server and client performance of all electrical IO entities
- Improved client performance when holding a wire tool in large bases
- Improved general physics query performance by ignoring terrain holes faster
- Improved general physics performance of Triggers (notable with lots of overlapping Auto Turrets) - this will be rolled out in stages over the patch
- Fixed a performance issue when using a flamethrower around Launch Site
- Optimised Smoke Grenades and their effect on player fog overlay
- Massively improved DDraw performance with Rust patch notes
- UI Scale slider now applies new scale when the mouse is released
- Hidden items no longer appear in the F1 menu, can restore old behaviour with ‘Admin.show_hidden_items’ convar
- Console command history now persists between sessions
- Added an optional index parameter to ‘consoletoggle‘ to open a specific F1 menu tab
- New food cache, medieval door and berry bush modding prefabs
- Removed ‘espcanvas.DisplayDistanceMultiplier’ convar
- Improved behaviour of parented players on Tugboats as they sink
- Can now hide the plant genetic display when looking at plants
- Last selected colour now persists when exiting and re-entering the painting UI
- Improved time precision of the electric Timer Switch
- Improved font fallback system, fixes some garbled characters in some languages (Japanese particularly)
- Dropped Apples won't roll as much when dropped on the ground
- Reduced altitude of train tunnels, resulting in shorter elevator / staircase / rail distances when transitioning from above ground to below ground
- Server Profiler Memory Tracking
- Added a radial option to toggle the display of the Growable UI
- Copy Paste now saves pastes on the client allowing you to easily copy paste across servers
- Added command 'killplayerinview': kill the player you're looking at (works in safe zones as well)
- Added command 'killallplayersradius': kill all players within the given radius
- 'ent kill' command now ignores gibs
That's all there is to know about the Rust patch notes for March 2025. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section for more related news and guides.
Edited by Jay Sarma