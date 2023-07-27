Rustopia Invitational, a charity tournament hosted by Facepunch Studios, is an initiative by them to boost proceedings for Project Hope charity. Project Hope is a charitable organization that primarily focuses on extending mental health care for health workers, refugees, new mothers, and communities worldwide.

Facepunch Studios tries to unite Rust creators worldwide to collaborate for charity events annually. And much like their usual Trust in Rust event, the upcoming event will feature some of the most popular content creators, such as Blooprint, Willjum, HJune, CEEG, and more. Read below to learn more about this event.

Schedule

The new event is scheduled for July 29, 2023(Saturday) and July 30, 2023(Sunday). Despite spanning only two days, the event will be split into three separate stages for the best gameplay and pacing.

The upcoming event will surely turn a few heads as some of the biggest content creators of the game are getting together to not only participate in this event but also donate their proceedings to Project Hope.

Format

According to the official announcement by Facepunch in their blog post, the format for the Rustopia Invitational will be as follows:

The first day will be gathering resources and PvP-styled events.

The second and final day will be primarily raiding other teams for their points

The Invitational is a point-based event that rewards the players for securing eliminations and coming out on top of any team-based events that will occur within the two days of the tournament. Below is a list of all the events that accrue points to the teams:

20 points for killing a player

100 points for unlocking Oil Rig Locked Crate

200 points for unlocking a regular Locked Crate

125 points for opening an Airdrop

300 points for taking Bradley

100 points for opening a Bradley crate

500 points for taking Patrol Helicopter

200 points for opening a Patrol Helicopter crate

500 points for winning an Arena

Furthermore, the Invitational server has been tweaked to have a fast-paced yet balanced looting-shooting design throughout the tournament. The preset for the upcoming tournament features:

Team Limit of 12 – No allies or cross-teaming (this includes merge raids)

3x Boosted Gather and Resource Rate

There is a 75-minute – 2-minute day and night cycle

Advanced Team Sharing (Auto auth to TCs, Codelocks, Turrets, etc.)

Boosted loot tables (better barrels and boxes)

Teams

Team Captains

There are 13 teams formed under the captaincy of some of the game's most experienced players. Following is the list of teams and the captains heading them for the upcoming tournament:

Team UNLKY - Blooprint

- Blooprint Team COZY - Willjum

- Willjum Team GOOP - Spoonkid

- Spoonkid Team SKUFT - iRiskPVP

- iRiskPVP Team OT - Tonza

- Tonza Team BOT - Yexom

- Yexom Team GRUB - Ser Winter

- Ser Winter Team GREEK - Solutize

- Solutize Team IGX - iGxCarnage

- iGxCarnage Team TTG - CEEG

- CEEG Team TLDR - Mr. Bengals

- Mr. Bengals Team 9INCH - BeccaSomething

- BeccaSomething Team MOB - Lucroan

Players can catch this action live on their favorite content creator's stream to enjoy friendly banter during the hectic tournament. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Rust news and guides.