Sea of Thieves: How to get Cannon of Rage

The Cannon of Rage is the newest arsenal to be added to Sea of Thieves in Season 16. Unlike more traditional cannons, this one can be deployed on the go, which makes it a rather nifty state-of-the-art defense system for pirates. It can be deployed on the beaches, on your ship, and just about anywhere that has a flat surface and is permissible for cannon usage.
There are exceptions to the rule, like the Crow's Nest and the Sunken Kingdom, and if you're planning on setting up shop on a Rowboat, that's not going to happen. Other than that, you can use it just about anywhere. It's perfect for offensive and defensive situations as long as you can withstand the heat.
Here's where to find this newest pirate confrontation in Sea of Thieves.
Where to find the Cannon of Rage in Sea of Thieves
You can obtain a Cannon of Rage in two main ways. One is by certainty, which is looting Vaults in Skeleton Forts, Forts of Fortune, and of course, Forts of the Damned. You are guaranteed to find a Cannon of Rage at these locations. Nothing like a bit of extra power to take home after the looting is done.
Aside from raiding Vaults and Forts, you can chance upon a Cannon of Rage washed up on beaches. Hopefully, you don't wind up like the previous owner of this contraption. You can also find it at times in Sea Forts. It's truly all a matter of luck, but you do stand a chance to find one.
Note: It can be found in both High Seas and Safer Seas.
How to use the Cannon of Rage in Sea of Thieves
It functions like a regular cannon, with the exception that it can and will spontaneously combust if it overeats. This will occur if you shot six shows back-to-back. It is recommended that you pause between each shot and deploy the cannon where it'll be easiest to fetch water using your Bucket. This should enable you to douse the flames if it overheats.
Also, be warned that if a pirate manages to slash it eight times, it will explode and quite possibly engulf your ship in flames, depending on where it's placed. If you have a Gunpowder Barrel on board, well, it's going to be a long swim back to shore. You'd best hope that the Sharks aren't hungry.
Read more Sea of Thieves articles here: