Sea of Thieves Season 16: 3 biggest upcoming features

Sea of Thieves Season 16 is just beyond the horizon, and it marks the triumphant return of Captain Flameheart. Rare has promised to expand upon his storyline, and from what we've seen thus far, there's a lot in store for players, and it all ties into the Reaper's Bones. While we don't know all the details, we do know of three new features that will be introduced in Sea of Thieves Season 16.
They are rather unique and will give players an edge in combat and even in exploration. If nothing else, solo players will not be alone on their adventures. Here are the new features you will get to experience in Sea of Thieves Season 16.
3 new features coming to Sea of Thieves Season 16
Recruitable Skeletons
With Flameheart's power growing ever stronger, the long-forgotten members of the Order of Bone and Blade have returned to Sea of Thieves in Season 16. They can be exhumed (unceremoniously dug up) and added to your crew. Once part of your ragtag band of troublemakers, these skeletons can help you find buried treasure, carry chests, and even assist in combat.
Unlike the regular skellies that turn to bone and dust once defeated, Order of Bone and Blade skeletons don't crumble. They can be revived and brought back into the fray. Nothing like an undead friend looking out for you from beyond the grave.
Cannon of Rage
Courtesy of the Reaper's Bones, the Cannon of Rage is an engineering marvel that gives you access to a portable cannon. If you're wondering what it does, it allows you to deploy extra firepower wherever needed.
Feel like taking on a Fort of the Damned? No problem. Set up the Cannon of Rage and reduce skeletons to dust. Need to reach high ground? Just shoot yourself out of the cannon.
However, the most significant aspect of the Cannon of Rage is that you can place it on your ship. Nothing like having a cannon to protect your bow and stern. Just be advised that the more you use it, the hotter it gets and will eventually catch fire. Keep a bucket of water at the ready just in case.
Reaper's Chests that can spawn Order of Bone and Blade skeletons
While we're not entirely clear how this will be executed, you will be able to use Reaper's Chests to spawn Order of Bone and Blade skeletons. This will likely be tied into the Reaper Rituals: Followers of the Flame and/or Ashen Followers of the Flame. More details will be shared soon.
That's about everything we know that's coming to Sea of Thieves Season 16. We can expect a more detailed blog to be released shortly before the update goes live in a few days. Aside from the aforementioned contents, there will be new cosmetics to purchase, including those on the upcoming Plunder Pass.