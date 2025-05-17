Sea of Thieves Season 16: 3 biggest upcoming features

Sea of Thieves Season 16 is just beyond the horizon, and it marks the triumphant return of Captain Flameheart. Rare has promised to expand upon his storyline, and from what we've seen thus far, there's a lot in store for players, and it all ties into the Reaper's Bones. While we don't know all the details, we do know of three new features that will be introduced in Sea of Thieves Season 16.

Ad

They are rather unique and will give players an edge in combat and even in exploration. If nothing else, solo players will not be alone on their adventures. Here are the new features you will get to experience in Sea of Thieves Season 16.

3 new features coming to Sea of Thieves Season 16

Recruitable Skeletons

Hello Luke! (Image via Rare)

With Flameheart's power growing ever stronger, the long-forgotten members of the Order of Bone and Blade have returned to Sea of Thieves in Season 16. They can be exhumed (unceremoniously dug up) and added to your crew. Once part of your ragtag band of troublemakers, these skeletons can help you find buried treasure, carry chests, and even assist in combat.

Ad

Trending

Unlike the regular skellies that turn to bone and dust once defeated, Order of Bone and Blade skeletons don't crumble. They can be revived and brought back into the fray. Nothing like an undead friend looking out for you from beyond the grave.

Cannon of Rage

Rage against the Cannon! (Image via Rare)

Courtesy of the Reaper's Bones, the Cannon of Rage is an engineering marvel that gives you access to a portable cannon. If you're wondering what it does, it allows you to deploy extra firepower wherever needed.

Ad

Feel like taking on a Fort of the Damned? No problem. Set up the Cannon of Rage and reduce skeletons to dust. Need to reach high ground? Just shoot yourself out of the cannon.

However, the most significant aspect of the Cannon of Rage is that you can place it on your ship. Nothing like having a cannon to protect your bow and stern. Just be advised that the more you use it, the hotter it gets and will eventually catch fire. Keep a bucket of water at the ready just in case.

Ad

Reaper's Chests that can spawn Order of Bone and Blade skeletons

A skeleton army doesn't seem all that bad (Image via Rare)

While we're not entirely clear how this will be executed, you will be able to use Reaper's Chests to spawn Order of Bone and Blade skeletons. This will likely be tied into the Reaper Rituals: Followers of the Flame and/or Ashen Followers of the Flame. More details will be shared soon.

Ad

That's about everything we know that's coming to Sea of Thieves Season 16. We can expect a more detailed blog to be released shortly before the update goes live in a few days. Aside from the aforementioned contents, there will be new cosmetics to purchase, including those on the upcoming Plunder Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More