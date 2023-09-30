Sea of Thieves 2.8.6 release notes: The Lair of LeChuck, new Pirate Emporium stock, gameplay fixes, and more

With update 2.8.6 in Sea of Thieves, the third and final Tall Tale for The Legend of Monkey Island has finally made its way to the treacherous seas. Called The Lair of LeChuck, it continues the narrative from The Journey to Melee Island and The Quest For Guybrush. Players will surely be eager to complete the trilogy and unravel its mysteries.

Update 2.8.6 also brings new Pirate Emporium stock, Outpost cosmetics, gameplay fixes, and more.

Sea of Thieves 2.8.6 official patch notes

The official patch notes for update 2.8.6 in Sea of Thieves are as follows:

The Legend of Monkey Island

Voyage deep into the Caribbean with Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – an original story told across three Tall Tales and a hilarious, heartfelt love letter to the iconic Monkey Island game series. All three installments are available now!

‘The Lair of LeChuck’

The time has come to journey with Guybrush to the scenic, secretive Monkey Island, where a final showdown with LeChuck awaits you in a pirate lair deep underground. But first, there’s the little matter of getting inside… Unravel the mysteries of Monkey Island with Guybrush at your side in the final chapter of this Tall Tale trilogy!

New Commendations, achievements, and rewards have been added with this update, marking your progress as you make your way through ‘The Lair of LeChuck’ Tall Tale.

To find out much more, head to our dedicated page on The Legend of Monkey Island.

Pirate Emporium

Show off your personal style with purchases from the Pirate Emporium! Pick up cosmetics such as ship liveries, costumes, weapons, pets, and emotes using your Ancient Coins, purchasable with real money. Head to the Pirate Emporium page to find out more about the latest arrivals.

New Items – Now in Stock!

Legend of Monkey Island Sails and Figurehead

Stan Costume Set

Kate Capsize Costume Set

Herman Costume Set

Rubber Chicken Fishing Rod

Pocket Serpent Emote

Lucky Deal Emote (free!)

Fossil Frenzy Bundle (Microsoft, Xbox, and Steam Stores Only)

Outpost Cosmetics

New Outpost Stock

The Outpost clothing stores now stock a range of new bandana colors – all available for gold!

Events

Season Nine Community Weekend

From September 30th to October 2nd (10 am UTC), all pirates are welcome to set sail and join in our latest Community Weekend with free gifts to snap up, Twitch Drops to claim, and the introduction of Pop-Up Plunder!

As always, raising the Community Emissary Grade (this time by tuning in to streamers in the Sea of Thieves category on Twitch) will unlock gold, reputation, Renown, and Allegiance boosts for all players.

Find out everything you need to know in our Season Nine Community Weekend news article.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

The Reaper’s Bones Emissary Flags may no longer be sold to the Sovereigns.

Migrating across servers with a damaged mast will no longer cause pirates to stutter when moving around the deck of the ship.

If a pirate harpoons treasure onto the ship during a Lost Shipments Voyage but does not move it, the treasure will no longer disappear when the Voyage ends.

Burying and recovering treasure that has already been on your ship will no longer show an additional “Treasure aboard ship” notification.

‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’

Players returning to this Tall Tale from a checkpoint will now see the correct prompts and notifications as they play through it.

Visual and Audio

Snakes that have been charmed will no longer appear to turn away from the player.

Pirates should now appear correctly when observed drinking from a tankard.

When voting at the Hourglass of Fate, the correct Faction daggers should now consistently be shown.

The scope on the Flaming Jackal Eye of Reach is now correctly opaque.

Pirates aiming the Paradise Garden Pistol will now find shots more consistently align with the tip of the barrel.

The Mad Monkey Cannons will now remain static on the deck when a pirate is inside.

Larger pirates with the Elaine Costume equipped will no longer see the necktie when jumping and running.

The Mad Monkey Ship’s Crest will now display the correct background when equipped with the Lodestar Hull.

Pirates’ hands no longer intersect with the Duke Wheel when equipped.

The Flaming Jackal Compass is now the correct orientation when viewed in the Equipment Chest.

Pirates wearing the Silken Gloves of the Ashen Dragon should no longer see stretching around the hands.

The LeChuck Costume Set now fits all sizes of pirates appropriately.

After equipping a fishing rod in the Tunnels of the Damned, the fishing float and line no longer disappear.

Pirates drinking from the Mysterious Stranger Tankard will no longer be drinking invisible grog.

Environment

Pirates should no longer become stuck in trees at Flintlock Peninsula.

Performance and Stability

Ongoing improvements made to server stability to reduce instances where players are disconnected from their session.

