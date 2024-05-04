Sea of Thieves Gilded Voyages returns for a limited time

The Sea of Thieves Gilded Voyages are making a return to the game for a limited time, from May 16, 2024, to May 23, 2024, 10 am UTC. These rare voyages are infamous for their bountiful loot and challenging adventures, which offer pirates a chance to test their skills and warm their pockets with overflowing gold.

In this article, we will be exploring everything about the Gilded Voyages including their usage, locations, and potential rewards. Get ready to dive into an exciting trove of new voyages in Sea of Thieves.

All about the Sea of Thieves Gilded Voyages time-limited event

The Sea of Thieves Gilded Voyages are making a comeback in Season 12 of the game. The limited-time event will start on May 16, 2024, 10 am UTC, and remain active till May 12, 2024, 10 am UTC.

Players can access up to four Gilded Voyages, which will revolve around one particular island in the game — The Ancient Isles. These voyages offer loot of the highest value, so anyone looking to farm lots of money (perhaps for the Dark Adventurer Set) should definitely take advantage of this event.

Along with the rare loot, the Sea of Thieves Gilded Voyages limited-time event will also have an exclusive reward in the form of pirate bling — the Seamark Tribute Tattoo.

What are the Gilded Voyages in Sea of Thieves?

Brief description of Gilded Voyages in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

In Sea of Thieves, Gilded Voyages are special, time-limited quests that offer a substantial amount of loot. These events typically occur during holidays, or for special reasons. Treasures like Captain's Chests, Villanous Bounty Skulls, Merchant Cargo, and other coveted loot are found in abundance throughout these daring quests.

However, given the nature of the loot, these quests are also designed to be more dangerous and tricky, compared to normal voyages in Sea of Thieves. And in the high seas, there's always danger lurking, whether in the form of a Megalodon attack, or a sneaky player crew trying to steal your hard-earned loot.

The current Sea of Thieves Gilded Voyages event will be the first in-game spectacle for PlayStation 5 players, who should be in for a salty welcome to the pirate antics of this beloved game.