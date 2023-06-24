Sea of Thieves guide: How to find and defeat the Megalodon

The Megalodon is one of the many mythical creatures you’ll encounter in Sea of Thieves. The pirate-sailing game takes plenty of inspiration from ocean folklore, and many related additions have been made to it via regular updates. The monstrous shark was added to the title during the Hungering Deep update several years ago.

The Megalodon continues to mystify both new and old Sea of Thieves players. Unlike with normal enemies, defeating this creature will require a full squad of four players and complete coordination. When ignored, the monster can sink a ship in a few attacks. While the battles can be grueling, knowing your strategies will help you defeat the gigantic shark quite easily.

Where to find the Megalodon in Sea of Thieves

To find the Megalodon in Sea of Thieves, the first thing you should do is travel to square T26 on the map. The final entry of Merrick’s journal describes an infernal ridge, which can be found in this location.

To call the Megalodon, you’ll need to complete Merrick’s quests. Once done, you can call on the creature, but be careful when you choose to do so. Make sure you’re fully squad-up and have enough cannonballs and wooden planks (these items will be required to defeat the creature and repair the ship).

How to defeat the Megalodon in Sea of Thieves

You can now proceed to take on the Megalodon:

After completing Merrick’s quests, you will have received special instruments. You and your teammates will have to start playing them in unison.

At least one person will be required on the drum, and you’ll have to hold the tune for 15 seconds before the gigantic shark appears.

The Megalodon circles the ship before closing in to attack. You will want to hit it when it charges in, as it will repel attacks. This is the key to defeating it, although repelling attacks all time can be quite difficult.

If the creature hits your ship, you might be thrown into the water. If you come in contact with it in the water, the result is instant death.

Make sure to always have the cannonballs on a charge, as they will be your primary defense.

No matter how much you try, the shark will hit your ship. It’s essential to have one person as a designated repairman who will prevent the ship from sinking.

Ultimately, defeating this beast requires patience and perseverance, as there’s no shortcut. You’ll have to play coordinatedly with your team to defeat the creature.

Despite all your efforts, you and your team won’t get any rewards by passing this Herculean test in Sea of Thieves.

