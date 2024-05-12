Sea of Thieves “Kiwibeard” PS5 error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

PlayStation 5 users seem to be running into a performance issue called the Kiwibeard error in Sea of Thieves. The issue usually occurs when the local saved file on their console conflicts with the online PSN save.

It’s one of the more frustrating errors to deal with for the title as it is a recurring one and specific to PlayStation users. Fortunately, there are a few community-found workarounds that players can try in order to solve it.

Today’s Sea of Thieves guide will therefore go over how can fix the Kiwibeard error on the PS5.

How to fix the Sea of Thieves Kiwibeard error on the PS5

Kiwibeard🥝 byu/BloodyJulesRackham inSeaofthieves Expand Post

As mentioned, the issue occurs with the saved file. Hence to deal with the Kiwibeard error for Sea of Thieves on the PS5, you will need to delete the game save on the console and then relink your account.

To be able to do this, you need to:

Close the title and head to the Settings page of your PS5 from the main menu.

Search for the “Saved Data and Game/App Settings” tab, which should be somewhere below.

Now select “Save Data” and then head to the “Delete” tab. Here you will find the local save for Sea of Thieves.

Choose the save file and then delete it. This will automatically erase any local saves that you might have for the game.

Now wait for some time, or restart your PS5 if you want, and then re-launch Sea of Thieves.

Because the save file is deleted, once the game launches it will once again ask you to link your PlayStation to the Microsoft Account.

Once you relink your account, your online save (the very last save) will be downloaded as the local save, and you will be able to log back into the game.

While this will solve the problem for you, it, unfortunately, is not a permanent fix. The error can occur again if the local save starts to conflict with the online data. Hence, you might have to keep deleting the local save over and over just to start a new play session.

A permanent solution for the Kiwibeard error in Sea of Thieves is to wait for an official patch to hotfix it.