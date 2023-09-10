Sea of Thieves Legends Week September 2023: Schedule, event bonuses, how to claim, and more

The Legends Week is now online in Sea of Thieves, with pirates around the world getting to dive into the rough seas to claim everything on offer. This includes bonus rewards and unique cosmetic items. Furthermore, the official announcement also revealed that players will be able to work together to unlock more regular world events.

Since its release, Sea of Thieves has improved by leaps and bounds to become one of the most definitive experiences of pirating and buccaneering in video games. The multiplayer title has only grown in popularity among the community, with the developers regularly providing fresh new content and updates.

So, what do we know about Legends Week September 2023 in Sea of Thieves?

The official blog post states:

"Throughout Legends Week, the Mysterious Stranger and the Sovereigns will be offering doubled reputation and gold for any Athena’s Fortune treasure handed in. You’ll also be able to get substantial gold, reputation and Renown rewards by completing daily Goals involving Legendary Voyages and the delivery of Legendary loot."

How to complete Legends Week September 2023 Community Goal in Sea of Thieves?

Expand Tweet

The Legends Week September 2023 Community Goal involves players selling Athena's Fortune Treasures to either the Mysterious Stranger or the Sovereigns. It will be completed once the total tally of the sold treasures meets a certain pre-determined requirement.

If the Community Goal of Legends is completed, the Fort of Fortune will spawn more frequently for a day.

Duration and all Legends Week September 2023 rewards in Sea of Thieves

Expand Tweet

The Legends Week of September 2023 will run from September 7 to September 14.

The following rewards are available to players who are Pirate Legends (and don't have these yet) during Legends Week September 2023:

Legend of the Veil Voyage - Logging in and setting sail will net any player, irrespective of their rank.

- Logging in and setting sail will net any player, irrespective of their rank. Mysterious Stranger Tankard - Logging in for the first time during the Legends Week September 2023 will net Pirate Legends this cosmetic item.

- Logging in for the first time during the Legends Week September 2023 will net Pirate Legends this cosmetic item. Silvered Legendary Eyepatch - Completing 'Your Legendary Contribution' through selling Athena's Fortune treasure and waiting for others to complete the Community Gold of Legends will net this cosmetic item.

The Legends Week September 2023 also has Daily Challenges for players to complete. While they will unlock daily, they can be completed altogether too. The Daily Challenges are as follows (courtesy of Rare Thief):

A Legendary Haul - Players will have to sell two Athena's Fortune Treasure.

- Players will have to sell two Athena's Fortune Treasure. Fortune Favors the Bold - Players will have to defeat a Fort of Fortune's Ashen Lord.

- Players will have to defeat a Fort of Fortune's Ashen Lord. Light the Way - Players will have to activate the Fort of the Damned by using a Skull of Destiny.

- Players will have to activate the Fort of the Damned by using a Skull of Destiny. Piercing the Veil - Players will have to finish a Legend of the Veil Voyage.

- Players will have to finish a Legend of the Veil Voyage. Troublesome Treasures - Players will have to complete a Legendary Search for Cursed Treasure Voyage.

- Players will have to complete a Legendary Search for Cursed Treasure Voyage. Battle Stations - Players will have to defeat three Servants of the Flame aligned ships in Faction Battles.

- Players will have to defeat three Servants of the Flame aligned ships in Faction Battles. Smoldering Plunder - Players will have to sell an Ashen Chest of Legends.

Expand Tweet

There are only a few days left for Legends Week September 2023, and we hope you can make the best of it.