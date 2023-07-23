Sea of Thieves The Legend of Monkey Island: All Commendations and how to complete them

Thrusting players into a world of pirate adventures, Sea of Thieves has gained widespread prominence since its release. It has allowed plenty of gamers to live out their fantasies of becoming a pirate. From owning and sailing your personal ship to looking for various treasures on different islands and battling with monsters or other pirates, Sea of Thieves lets you do it all.

Long before Sea of Thieves, fans of this genre could participate in a different kind of narrative-driven adventure with the Monkey Island series. Debuting in 1990, this point-and-click adventure game was one of the earliest pirate-based video games.

Sea of Thieves and Monkey Island have teamed up to create a new adventure that gives fans who enjoyed the original Monkey Island games a dash of nostalgia.

All Commendations on Sea of Thieves The Legend of Monkey Island

Commendations are the Sea of Thieves version of achievements, and its crossover with The Legend of Monkey Island gives you sixteen new ones to hunt. Some of these Commendations are related to the story, so you are sure to get them as you play along, but some can be missed if you do not seek them out.

Here are all the Commendations for this ambitious crossover between these two pirate-themed games.

Hired Help: Purchase the chef's uniform.

Delayed in Transit: Deliver the Citizen of Melee's missing cargo.

Prison Break: Free Otis.

Save the Clock Tower: Repair the clock and set it to midnight.

House Call: Gain entry to the Governor's Mansion.

Pop-up Pirates: Defeat Ghost Pirates with root beer.

In Good Company: Take a seat in the Scumm Bar.

Elected Legend: Read about Guybrush's re-election campaign.

Groggy Dog Story: Hear everything Spiffy has to say.

A Guided Tour: Take Murray on a tour of the town's key locations.

Melee Island Historian: Purchase the Melee Island history book.

Memoirs of a Legend, Vol. 1: Take in the view at all memoir spots.

Melee Island Investigator: Complete all Commendations for The Journey to Melee Island Tall Tale

Legend of Monkey Island Figurines: Complete The Journey to Melee Island Commendation.

The Journey to Melee Island: Complete the Journey to Melee Island.

Melee by Moonlight: Complete all Commendations in The Journey to Melee Island Tall Tale.

Remember that Pop-up Pirates requires you to do the related task ten times before earning the corresponding Sea of Thieves Commendation. Meanwhile, Groggy Dog Story also has several instances where you must hear out Spiffy. There are also nine key locations in the town where you'll need to take Murray. Lastly, there are a total of ten memoir spots in the game.

The Monkey Island games were notorious for having tricky puzzles, and it brings some of those elements to this crossover. If you are stuck on something, check out this walkthrough.