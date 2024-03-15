Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops for March 2024.

Prepare for new cosmetic glory, as Sea of Thieves Twitch drops are here for March 2024. This month brings not only the thrill of high-seas adventure but also the chance to score some fantastic cosmetic loot entirely for free. March's drops offer a chance to deck out your ship with the dazzling Eastern Winds Ruby Set, but you'll need to set sail on the right Twitch streams to snag these treasures.

Read on to learn how to link your accounts, set course for the right channels, and claim your loot in Sea of Thieves.

What are the Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops?

Expand Tweet

Sea of Thieves players can get the following items for free as Twitch drops between March 15 and March 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. UTC. The rewards, which are a part of the Eastern Winds Ruby Set, can be earned by viewing any of the relevant Twitch channels between these dates. You can find a list of partner streamers here.

The items offered during this duration from the Twitch Drops are:

Eastern Winds Ruby Figurehead

Eastern Winds Ruby Flag

Eastern Winds Ruby Hull

Eastern Winds Ruby Wheel

As mentioned in the official X post, these items are just a quartet of the Eastern Winds Ruby set. It is unknown whether the remaining items will be available later, but you can be hopeful for it.

How to get Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops?

All items in the Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops (Image via Rare)

To get the Eastern Winds Ruby Set drops for Sea of Thieves, you need to follow a few simple steps:

Step 1: Link your gamertag with Twitch

First and foremost, you must link your Sea of Thieves account to Twitch. This will require verifying your account details with Twitch and Sea of Thieves (via Microsoft).

Step 2: Watch on Twitch

To snag these exclusive Sea of Thieves Twitch drops, tune in to a Sea of Thieves Partner Streamer's channel when the drops are active. The required viewing time accumulates over these daily sessions, so you can plan your viewing around your schedule.

Each item can be unlocked after watching the Partner Streamers for one hour. This means unlocking all four rewards would require a total watch time of four hours.

Step 3: Claim rewards

Once you have fulfilled the criteria for the drops, you can claim the rewards from Twitch under the rewards section. A notification will also pop up on Twitch, informing you of the drop that has been unlocked. A game restart might be needed for the items to show up in-game.

Note that each drop must be claimed within 24 hours of receiving the reward. Otherwise, you may not be able to receive the items in-game.

With a little planning and some quality time watching your favorite partner streamers, you'll be well on your way to claiming the stunning Eastern Winds Ruby Set and setting sail in style. And if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate owner, you can get even more rewards with the free Kraken Classic Bundle!

Remember, these Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops are only available for a limited time, so be sure to link your accounts and start watching today.