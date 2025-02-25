Six years and two mass layoffs later, Dauntless is to be shuttered with a whimper this May

After six years of just getting by, Dauntless is finally shutting down. Developer Phoenix Labs officially announced that the game will down its shutters on May 29, 2025. No further updates or content will be released before the devs pull the cord. The shutdown follows a series of setbacks, including a controversial update, massive layoffs, and an increasingly negative reception from players.

Ad

In this article, we have shared everything we know about the shutting down of Dauntless.

Despite the attempts to save it, Dauntless will be shuttered for good

Dauntless was Phoenix Labs’ debut title and was supposed to be a free-to-play alternative to Monster Hunter. Despite its dedicated player base, the title began going downhill after Phoenix Labs was acquired by blockchain company Forte Labs in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Blade & Soul Neo preview: A proper reimagining of a classic Wuxia MMO

In May 2024 Phoenix Labs laid off a significant number of employees and canceled an unannounced project. But it wasn't the blow that hit the hardest. In December 2024 the devs released the Dauntless: Awakening update. This update drastically altered core game mechanics, including the removal of weapon crafting, which resulted in a massive wave of negative reception and loss of player interest.

Ad

The backlash was so harsh that the game received an "overwhelmingly negative" rating on Steam — the lowest rating the store can have. Many even speculated that Forte Labs might implement blockchain technology into Dauntless. Fortunately, the decision never came through, but it likely contributed to the title's declining reputation.

Official gameplay promo screenshot of Dauntless (Image via Phoenix Labs)

The situation worsened in early 2025 when Phoenix Labs laid off over 100 employees, making fans worried about the future of this MMORPG. Unfortunately, the fears were confirmed when the studio announced that Dauntless would officially shut down on May 29. Players have until 11:45 PM Pacific Time (2:45 AM Eastern on May 30) to enjoy the game before the servers go permanently offline.

Ad

Although Phoenix Labs initially planned to release an update to address issues that arrived with the Awakening update, it's very clear that those plans have been scrapped. No additional content or patches will be provided before the shutdown, meaning the game's current state will be its final iteration.

The end of Dauntless leaves questions about the future of Phoenix Labs, which still operates Fae Farm, a fantasy farm simulator. Unlike Dauntless, Fae Farm requires a purchase to play, making it unclear if it will face the same fate.

Despite its struggles, Dauntless once stood as one of the best free-to-play alternatives to Monster Hunter, offering cooperative hunts and a distinct art style. However, with financial troubles, questionable decisions, and player dissatisfaction piling up, its downfall seemed inevitable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback