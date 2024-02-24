Skull and Bones Cutthroat Secrets walkthrough

The Skull and Bones Cutthroat Secrets mission requires you to single out and deal with Scurlock’s traitor. It is a part of the main campaign and, as such, is unskippable in nature. The quest is relatively simple from start to finish, save for the location of the Agent’s Stash, which can be difficult to find for most players.

Fear not; a breakdown of the Skull and Bones Cutthroat Secrets quest is provided below, along with a summary of the rewards.

How to complete the Skull and Bones Cutthroat Secrets campaign mission

Refer to the following steps to complete the Skull and Bones Cutthroat mission:

Head to the Sunken Goldmine

Scurlock's map (Image via YouTube/Game Trailers & Guides)

To begin this mission, first head toward the Sunken Goldmine. This outpost is located at the west corner of the world map, within the Ziwa Kubwa. Thankfully, the region has a Fast Travel point for easy access.

As a prerequisite, make sure to speak with Scurlock before embarking. Scurlock will hand over a map that contains clues to the location of the Agent’s Stash, which can be found detailed in the section below.

Dig out the Agent’s Stash

Locating the Agent's Stash (Image via YouTube/Born2Game)

Refer to the map provided by Scurlock to locate the Agent’s Stash. The stash can be found next to a Pirate Bonfire within the Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones, indicated by a series of markings on a rock.

The Agent’s Stash can be found near these markings, right by a red beacon. Grab the item and head back to your ship to proceed.

Eliminate Scurlock’s traitors

Deal with the traitors (Image via YouTube/Game Trailers & Guides)

You will now be tasked with eliminating Scurlock’s traitors in the Skull and Bones Cutthroat Secrets mission. A handy objective marker will be placed on your HUD. Simply follow it to reach the Navigator’s Cross outpost.

Eliminate the traitor using your best ship and weaponry. Be prepared for a tough fight.

Report back to Scurlock

Report back to Scurlock (Image via YouTube/Game Trailers & Guides)

Once the ship is downed, use a Fast Travel point to get back to Scurlock. Report your success to close the contract and receive a heap of rewards, including a boost to your Infamy in Skull and Bones.

What rewards are obtained after completing the Skull and Bones Cutthroat Secrets campaign?

Completing the quest (Image via YouTube/ Game Trailers & Guides)

Completing the Skull and Bones Cutthroat Secrets quest offers you the following rewards:

500 Infamy : Used to increase your Infamy level and progressively unlock more of the game world.

: Used to increase your Infamy level and progressively unlock more of the game world. 240 Silver : Used to purchase items outside of the Black Market.

: Used to purchase items outside of the Black Market. Lionheart : A cosmetic item.

: A cosmetic item. Megaphone: A Furniture item. Equipping this furniture on your ship will decrease reload times by up to 15% for each consecutive hit landed.

Skull and Bones was released worldwide on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.