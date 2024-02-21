Where to find the Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones

The Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones is a specific location in the game that offers a variety of items that you can trade when discovered. This outpost is particularly dangerous and is surrounded by perilous waters, enemy ships, and narrow streams, making it difficult to reach. However, the rewards on offer more than make up for the trouble involved.

Read on to learn more about the Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones and where to find it.

Location of the Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones

The location of the Sunken Goldmine (Image via YouTube/PAXTAG)

The Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones can be found near the Coast of Africa. You must head northwest, following the meandering pathways of Harufu, to reach the secret location. Keep in mind that this region is near major settlements, so be extra careful when attempting to enter the region.

Do not stoke conflict, and be prepared to counterattack any rogue ships that attempt to fire at you. Make sure to bring a set of repair kits and cannon ammunition before embarking on this journey.

A screenshot of the in-game map marking the location of the Sunken Goldmine can be found above for reference.

Once you have anchored your ship at the dock, you can safely visit the various vendors in the region to purchase a set of blueprints.

Blueprints available for purchase at the Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones

The Ungwana Merchant (Image via YouTube/PAXTAG)

The following blueprints are available for purchase at the Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones after you speak with the Ungwana Merchant:

Bombard III : Ship weapon, deals AoE damage. Requires Buccaneer I Infamy.

: Ship weapon, deals AoE damage. Requires Buccaneer I Infamy. Demi-cannon Works I : Boost elemental damage for demi-cannons by 19%. Requires Buccaneer I Infamy.

: Boost elemental damage for demi-cannons by 19%. Requires Buccaneer I Infamy. Sloop Ship : Ship blueprint. Requires Buccaneer I Infamy and boosts Torpedo Speed by 15%.

: Ship blueprint. Requires Buccaneer I Infamy and boosts Torpedo Speed by 15%. Kallinikos Flame I: Ship weapon that deals Burning damage. Requires Corsair I Infamy.

In addition to the above items at the Sunken Goldmine in Skull and Bones, the “Cutthroat Secrets” treasure map can also be collected from this location.

As always, make sure to boost your Infamy level in Skull and Bones before attempting to purchase these blueprints.

Skull and Bones is a third-person role-playing game from developer Ubisoft Singapore and publisher Ubisoft. It puts players in the shoes of a pirate, taking to the high seas during the golden age of piracy in the 17th century.

Players can assemble their own fleet of ships and participate in real-time PvP battles in Skull and Bones while simultaneously taking on the overwhelming forces of nature.

The title was released worldwide on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 to mixed reviews.

For more Skull and Bones news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.