Skull and Bones Smuggler Pass explained

The Skull and Bones Smuggler Pass refers to the Battle Pass of Season 1, Raging Tides. As Skull and Bones is a live-service title, Battle Passes and other miscellaneous cosmetic additions are commonplace. Thankfully, the Skull and Bones Smuggler Pass is relatively easy to obtain and does not offer any unfair advantages.

A breakdown of the Battle Pass is provided below, along with its contents for Skull and Bones Season 1.

Skull and Bones Smuggler Pass breakdown

The Skull and Bones Smuggler Pass can be accessed shortly after you gain access to the Sainte-Anne docks. Follow these steps to unlock the Battle Pass:

Look for William Blackwood near the docks.

Speak with William to know more about Philippe La Peste and open up a menu of sorts.

Within this menu, there will be an option to access the Smuggler Pass.

Select the Smuggler Pass to proceed and complete missions to progress through it.

While the base version of the Battle Pass is entirely free, readers can choose to shell out a small amount to gain access to the Premium Pass by using a Smuggler’s Token. Readers who have purchased the Premium Edition of Skull and Bones will already have access to one such Token, which can be redeemed at any time.

The Smuggler Pass has a set of missions or challenges you can complete in order to obtain Smuggler’s Marks. These Marks are then used to advance through the several tiers of the Battle Pass and unlock a set of corresponding rewards. Tokens can be earned by either completing Blackwood’s contracts/challenges or raising your Infamy level in Skull and Bones.

Keep in mind that challenges are reset each week, so make sure to prepare accordingly. While the Battle Pass does offer some nice rewards, they are in no way game-breaking or essential and can be safely skipped for most players.

What is included in Season 1 of Skull and Bones Smuggler Pass?

The Skull and Bones Smuggler Pass contains the following items in Season 1 (Raging Tides), spread across its three tiers:

The Barque Bundle

Skelly Welly

Storm Gutter

Midnight Currents (Premium tier only)

5x Torsion Spring

Touch of the Deep (Premium tier only)

Sterile Galley I

Hadal Green (Premium tier only)

Water Barrel

Sunken Sailor (Premium tier only)

10x Repair Kit III

100x Gold (Premium tier only)

Unfettered

Leviathan (Premium tier only)

Ride the Tempest

The Elder Vane (Premium tier only)

Joinery Workshop I

Wounded Pride

The Lambent Deep (Premium tier only)

Vibing (Premium tier only)

100x Gold (Premium tier only)

La Potence Schematics I

Dagon’s Reach (Premium tier only)

Villainous Intent

Embrace the Depths (Premium tier only)

5x Eels’s Twine

Dead God’s Embrace (Premium tier only)

Mark of the Old One (Premium tier only)

Aqua Vitae

100x Gold (Premium tier only)

1000x Pieces of Eight

For more news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.