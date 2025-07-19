Soulframe: How to reveal the map

Soulframe features a massive map for you to explore, but you won’t be able to use it for navigation as it's covered in Fog of War. Things would be much easier if simply exploring could remove this fog. However, to actually reveal the map, you need to find the World Trees and purify them. While the purification may sound complex, all you need to do is simply remove the polearm lodged in the tree.

Ad

Each tree will reveal a small section of the map. However, locating them does require some work, and this guide will help you find all these trees easily.

All World Tree locations on Soulframe map

All World Tree locations (Image via Digital Extremes)

There are 14 World Trees scattered behind the fog. Some of them are close to each other, but a few will have you running across the edge of the map. The entire process can take a lot of time, especially when you don’t have any means to fast travel or mounts in the game.

Ad

Trending

Although we cannot eliminate the time you could have saved if the game had mounts, we can remove the hassle of finding the individual trees. The image above showcases the location of each World Tree you need to purify to reveal the entire map.

However, even after knowing the location, the area will be covered in fog. Zoom out and drop a marker on the map at the general location of the tree (using the right click of the mouse). It should help you locate the tree easily. Alternatively, zooming into the map should reveal a faint outline of the World Tree behind the fog.

Ad

How to reveal the names of places

Those floating golden lights are history mote (Image via Digital Extremes)

But removing the fog of war from the entire map is just half the job. Unless you can identify the names of places, they will appear as ancient gibberish. This is something I struggled with before figuring out that you need to collect a certain number of motes to reveal the name.

Ad

Every location has these golden flying motes, also known as history motes. Depending on the size of the area, you’ll need to collect three or four motes at each location. To locate one of them, look at the direction counter on top of your screen to find black motes when entering an undiscovered area.

Once you are near a history mote, press E to collect it and increase progress towards revealing the name of an area. A quick cheat for revealing the name of an area quickly is to log out and log in again, which will respawn the mote. Sometimes they will spawn at different locations, but it is always in the vicinity.

Ad

Here are some starter guides to help you on your journey:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More