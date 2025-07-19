Soulframe: The Shewolf Snared quest walkthrough

The Shewolf Snared is one of Soulframe’s new quests, and allows you to pick up the Orengall Pact, which is the only summoner class in the game right now. It’s an incredibly useful pact, especially for its mobility power. It will summon a spectral wolf that can run ahead, and then you can switch places with it, if you wish. However, this quest can also be incredibly frustrating to complete.

Once you’ve actually freed Orengall, things feel very open-ended and confusing. It’s even worse if you make the same mistake I did, and skip the cutscene after freeing the wolf. I cannot stress enough that you should not skip the Shewolf Snared cutscenes in Soulframe.

Tips to complete The Shewolf Snared quest in Soulframe

You need to at least complete The Torment Stag in Soulframe if you want to begin The Shewolf Snared. This is a very combat-heavy quest, though, so make sure you’re strong, and well prepared before going in. To begin the quest in the first place, you’re going to need to look for any of the human camps with a Red Triangular Balloon. It’s possible this quest will begin at any of them, but the location below is where we started it at.

This is where the quest began for us (Image via Digital Extremes)

Clear out the enemies in this camp, and then open the treasure boxes here. Next to one of them you’ll find a note you can interact with, and this will start the quest. It will have the following instructions from Banneret Styne:

“Set your Voltaic chains and wait. She will break, and her loathsome call will draw the rest to snare. Synod expects nothing less than the brood set.”

This will officially begin The Shewolf Snared in Soulframe. Follow your quest beacon to the southeast, and clear the enemy camp you find there. It’s three or four enemies, and while they’re strong, they should not pose much of a challenge. Orengall is here, chained up. Free her, and she will leave you be, regarding you with suspicion still.

The next part is just “kill humans and complete activities in the world until you hear the howl of Orengall”. I’ve heards that when this happens, you’ll see glowing paw prints on the ground, but that did not trigger for me. I’ve heard that other players have had similar issues.

After freeing the wolf, you just need to kill enemies until she appears before you again (Image via Digital Extremes)

Eventually, she will show up. I’ve seen her maul down one of the humans, and then threaten you during the next cutscene. Pick whichever answer suits you, as they’re all positive. The next part of the quest is to free Orengall’s pups. You’ll see two areas on the map you can head to for this.

The southern circle features a fairly lengthy dungeon, that will result in you rescuing the first two of the three pups for The Shewolf Snared in Soulframe. There’s a chance towards the end that, if you die, you’ll wind up spawning back near where the pups are, so that’s a fantastic possibility. It didn’t happen to us, unfortunately.

The enemy packs aren’t especially huge, and the quest marker will guide you the whole way, so it’s not a complex challenge. The Banneret is the enemy that holds the key, so make sure that you deal with them.

After you rescue the first two pups and receive the cutscene from Orengall, you’ll learn you have one more pup to save. That’s the northern of the two circles on the map. Follow the quest marker out of the dungeon, and to the next enemy camp. As always, look for the Red Triangular lamp.

You also get a cute wolf pup! (Image via Digital Extremes)

However, at the next camp, you’ll have to face off against the Ode’n Bisulcam; you know, one of those huge laser-spewing cannons, as well as a group of enemy soldiers. This part of the quest is easier if you have ranged weapons like the bow, so you can keep kiting everything and shooting at the cannon. Once the cannon is defeated, Orencall should show up to help you finish off the Banneret enemy at the end.

Another option is to kill off all the soldiers, hide behind cover, and just use ranged attacks. It’s tedious, but it works, even as melee. You can also bunny hop around it and keep melee attacking it to stay out of reach. Either way, defeat it, witness the arrival of the shewolf, and enjoy the cutscene as you unlock the next of your Pacts back at your Nighthold, and with that, you've completed The Shewolf Snared in Soulframe.

