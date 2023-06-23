"That's the kind of respect artists need": Destiny 2 community applauds Bungie for clarifying alleged "copied" artwork issue

Destiny 2 makers Bungie found themselves in hot water after it was discovered that an image in the latest Season of the Deep cutscene seemed similar to one made by an artist back in 2020. Although the community was divided on the entire matter, many people lambasted the developer, going so far as to accuse them of stealing someone else's art.
Bungie took their time to resolve the matter but soon issued a statement on Twitter about the incidents that led to the entire debacle. They further stated that they would be crediting the original artist.
Bungie credits artist for Destiny 2 artwork
As claimed by Bungie, the cutscene was outsourced to a third-party vendor who used the imagery, assuming it to be official artwork created by the developers. The Destiny 2 community quickly applauded the company for promptly resolving the matter.
Community members further mentioned that while it was okay to make mistakes, one should learn from the experience and walk away with a positive mindset.
Others applauded the company for its transparency on the entire issue. However, some members blamed the developers for deflecting the issue. They said that it was a fault on Bungie's part for not checking the work they had outsourced to another vendor.
Individuals on the internet congratulated the original artist as well. They stated how it was a massive compliment considering that a third-party vendor believed their work to be official art. Some users remarked how the artwork usage clauses were slightly confusing, and a potential clarification about the same was necessary.
That aside, individuals on the internet raised questions about the external vendors working on these cutscenes. One individual mentioned that these cutscenes underwent numerous quality checks, and many examined them. Despite all the assessments, a lapse such as this was unacceptable.
Others wondered if the third-party vendors received access to company-made artworks while making such cutscenes. While everyone has mostly appreciated Bungie's response on the matter, some have raised serious questions about the issue, as reflected above.
A few individuals also pondered that considering Bungie was outsourcing their work to third-party vendors, there's a high chance that a major chunk of their Destiny 2 team was moved to Marathon, an upcoming PvP shooter being developed by the studio.
To sum it up, the Destiny 2 community has mostly appreciated the developers' prompt resolution of the matter.