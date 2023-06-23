"That's the kind of respect artists need": Destiny 2 community applauds Bungie for clarifying alleged "copied" artwork issue

Destiny 2 makers Bungie found themselves in hot water after it was discovered that an image in the latest Season of the Deep cutscene seemed similar to one made by an artist back in 2020. Although the community was divided on the entire matter, many people lambasted the developer, going so far as to accuse them of stealing someone else's art.

Bungie took their time to resolve the matter but soon issued a statement on Twitter about the incidents that led to the entire debacle. They further stated that they would be crediting the original artist.

Palmer @CaryPalmerr @Destiny2Team That's the kind of respect artists need especially now as AI seeps more into the industry @Destiny2Team That's the kind of respect artists need especially now as AI seeps more into the industry

Bungie credits artist for Destiny 2 artwork

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



We have reached out to the artist to apologize for the mix-up and to credit and compensate them for their awesome work. Julian Faylona (ELEMENTJ21) @ELEMENTJ21



#destiny2 #DestinyTheGame #Lightfall I just realized Bungie took inspiration from my piece for this week's cutscene. Certainly took me by surprise when I watched the cutscene. I just realized Bungie took inspiration from my piece for this week's cutscene. Certainly took me by surprise when I watched the cutscene.#destiny2 #DestinyTheGame #Lightfall https://t.co/aSpZ4SzFL0 We've discovered that an external vendor that helped to create this cutscene mistakenly used this art as a reference, assuming it was official Bungie art.We have reached out to the artist to apologize for the mix-up and to credit and compensate them for their awesome work. twitter.com/ELEMENTJ21/sta… We've discovered that an external vendor that helped to create this cutscene mistakenly used this art as a reference, assuming it was official Bungie art.We have reached out to the artist to apologize for the mix-up and to credit and compensate them for their awesome work. twitter.com/ELEMENTJ21/sta…

As claimed by Bungie, the cutscene was outsourced to a third-party vendor who used the imagery, assuming it to be official artwork created by the developers. The Destiny 2 community quickly applauded the company for promptly resolving the matter.

Zavalr @Zavallr @Destiny2Team YAY! Thank you guys for talking about this! This is wonderful news! @Destiny2Team YAY! Thank you guys for talking about this! This is wonderful news! 🎉

Community members further mentioned that while it was okay to make mistakes, one should learn from the experience and walk away with a positive mindset.

ZayOsiris Gaming @ZayOsirisGaming @Destiny2Team Sounds good. Mistakes happen & hopefully everyone involved can walk about from this with a positive mindset..! @Destiny2Team Sounds good. Mistakes happen & hopefully everyone involved can walk about from this with a positive mindset..!

DioDiablo702 @SharpyRokOut @Destiny2Team Thank you for addressing this quickly and tactfully. I saw the artist's tweet yesterday and noticed the uncanny resemblance. @Destiny2Team Thank you for addressing this quickly and tactfully. I saw the artist's tweet yesterday and noticed the uncanny resemblance.

Others applauded the company for its transparency on the entire issue. However, some members blamed the developers for deflecting the issue. They said that it was a fault on Bungie's part for not checking the work they had outsourced to another vendor.

Some random dude @somerandomhat @chocco03 @benjmakesmovies @BFreaki

Brother, how much art do you think there are in 9 years of destiny? @Destiny2Team You expect someone to compare all their cutscenes with all the art they feature in their page?Brother, how much art do you think there are in 9 years of destiny? @chocco03 @benjmakesmovies @BFreaki @Destiny2Team You expect someone to compare all their cutscenes with all the art they feature in their page?Brother, how much art do you think there are in 9 years of destiny?

Individuals on the internet congratulated the original artist as well. They stated how it was a massive compliment considering that a third-party vendor believed their work to be official art. Some users remarked how the artwork usage clauses were slightly confusing, and a potential clarification about the same was necessary.

onehandedbanditt_ 🖐 @onehandedbndt



Would like clarification on the TOS language though as that has been in the conversation as well. @Destiny2Team Glad to see this transparency and resolution. For the original artist, having the vendor artist think your work is official is a high compliment.Would like clarification on the TOS language though as that has been in the conversation as well. @Destiny2Team Glad to see this transparency and resolution. For the original artist, having the vendor artist think your work is official is a high compliment. Would like clarification on the TOS language though as that has been in the conversation as well.

That aside, individuals on the internet raised questions about the external vendors working on these cutscenes. One individual mentioned that these cutscenes underwent numerous quality checks, and many examined them. Despite all the assessments, a lapse such as this was unacceptable.

E_F @evanoflanagan @Destiny2Team How did this vendor's stakeholders not catch this? Like anyone who's worked in tech as a vendor knows that for something like this, there's like 50 pairs of eyes on it to make sure it's ironclad, and then the Stakeholder gives the green light. @Destiny2Team How did this vendor's stakeholders not catch this? Like anyone who's worked in tech as a vendor knows that for something like this, there's like 50 pairs of eyes on it to make sure it's ironclad, and then the Stakeholder gives the green light.

Others wondered if the third-party vendors received access to company-made artworks while making such cutscenes. While everyone has mostly appreciated Bungie's response on the matter, some have raised serious questions about the issue, as reflected above.

Bendak Starkiller @EspadaOU812 @Destiny2Team Now my question is.. y’all using external vendors for your cutscenes? They really did move everyone to marathon didn’t they….(so now we ask the question, is there legal ground for the artist? As bungie themselves didn’t use it. But an external vendor did.) @Destiny2Team Now my question is.. y’all using external vendors for your cutscenes? They really did move everyone to marathon didn’t they….(so now we ask the question, is there legal ground for the artist? As bungie themselves didn’t use it. But an external vendor did.)

A few individuals also pondered that considering Bungie was outsourcing their work to third-party vendors, there's a high chance that a major chunk of their Destiny 2 team was moved to Marathon, an upcoming PvP shooter being developed by the studio.

To sum it up, the Destiny 2 community has mostly appreciated the developers' prompt resolution of the matter.

