Destiny 2 community goes into a deep discussion regarding a sequel for the title

Destiny 2 has undergone significant changes throughout its six-year runtime. With some massive changes and additions to the game, players have reacted adversely, while the community nicely received a few changes. However, a recent discussion has been stirring up the player base, involving a complete overhaul of the game and a new title.
Although Destiny 3 has a slim chance of happening, it has been trending on Twitter for the last few years. Both New Light and Veterans are engaged in a conversation regarding whether Destiny 2, in its current state, needs an overhaul or not.
In conclusion, there seem to be two portions of the community. One half wants everything from scratch, while the other isn't very fond of the idea.
The community wants a new Destiny game once the current Destiny 2 saga comes to an end
Before diving into the story, it should be noted that the current debate regarding Destiny 3 is entirely community-driven and doesn't involve any official confirmation from Bungie. With more than a year's worth of content scheduled for release, the conclusion to Destiny 2's longest-running saga is closer than ever.
While Bungie has already mentioned in one of its showcases that Destiny 2 will be an ongoing project for the time being, as they didn't feel it to be the "right direction" for the series. Nevertheless, a recent post by The Destiny Show has sparked quite a flame among multiple players, stating the following:
"Unpopular opinion. Destiny 3 needs to happen."
The post currently has over 600,000 views, with multiple retweets and quotes. As mentioned, some community members like the idea of an overhaul with a new engine, while others don't want another title with recycled content.
Hence, while the idea of something new seems to be lively for a lot of players, others don't want to grind every piece of weapon and armor piece from the start. Due to this, additional ideas came pouring in later, where a specific percentage of players suggested an overhaul alongside progression transfers similar to Overwatch 2.
These are just community-driven suggestions with a slim chance of appearing on the official servers. The current expansion has three more seasons remaining, as players can expect the final expansion to hit somewhere in February 2024.