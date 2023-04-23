Destiny 2 community goes into a deep discussion regarding a sequel for the title

Destiny 2 has undergone significant changes throughout its six-year runtime. With some massive changes and additions to the game, players have reacted adversely, while the community nicely received a few changes. However, a recent discussion has been stirring up the player base, involving a complete overhaul of the game and a new title.

Although Destiny 3 has a slim chance of happening, it has been trending on Twitter for the last few years. Both New Light and Veterans are engaged in a conversation regarding whether Destiny 2, in its current state, needs an overhaul or not.

In conclusion, there seem to be two portions of the community. One half wants everything from scratch, while the other isn't very fond of the idea.

The community wants a new Destiny game once the current Destiny 2 saga comes to an end

Before diving into the story, it should be noted that the current debate regarding Destiny 3 is entirely community-driven and doesn't involve any official confirmation from Bungie. With more than a year's worth of content scheduled for release, the conclusion to Destiny 2's longest-running saga is closer than ever.

Patrick Birner @Azure_paladin



Patrick Birner @Azure_paladin

@thedestinyshow Isn't the current engine they used from like the halo 3/ halo reach days? Like I think it's time to use a new one

StaticFox64 @StaticFox64

@thedestinyshow This is the classic MMO issue. If D3 happens D2 may/will die. But D3 could fix many of the underlying issues made by D2. The question is this then: Will market share and hype bring new players into D3 since it's a fresh start, and will D2 players move to the new title?

Andrew Ols @Andrewols



Andrew Ols @Andrewols

@thedestinyshow Never had so much fun playing the same character lasting years building them out, and the idea of a Destiny 3 reset makes me want to throw up. I get the game reasons why people want it but I feel like I may drop it if I have to start over.

Diablinoh @Diablinoh The Destiny Show @thedestinyshow Unpopular opinion:



Diablinoh @Diablinoh

The Destiny Show @thedestinyshow Unpopular opinion: Destiny 3 needs to happen.

Hope its not called "Destiny 3" and rather a Destiny where they can continuously expand its content WHILE KEEPING ITS OLD CONTENT at the same time. They need a major change and they need it asap.

Vent @MrAdventure69 I love it when I hear people beg for a Destiny 3 since Bungie has stated that they will not split the game again and will continue to update it like an MMO many times



I could have sworn that people didn't want to leave behind their old gear either



Vent @MrAdventure69

I love it when I hear people beg for a Destiny 3 since Bungie has stated that they will not split the game again and will continue to update it like an MMO many times

I could have sworn that people didn't want to leave behind their old gear either

So what do you actually want

While Bungie has already mentioned in one of its showcases that Destiny 2 will be an ongoing project for the time being, as they didn't feel it to be the "right direction" for the series. Nevertheless, a recent post by The Destiny Show has sparked quite a flame among multiple players, stating the following:

"Unpopular opinion. Destiny 3 needs to happen."

The post currently has over 600,000 views, with multiple retweets and quotes. As mentioned, some community members like the idea of an overhaul with a new engine, while others don't want another title with recycled content.

Revenant @Revenant5333 I don't want a Destiny 3



I want the engine it runs on to be updated/rebuilt

it is 11 years old and it shows.



Revenant @Revenant5333

I don't want a Destiny 3

I want the engine it runs on to be updated/rebuilt

it is 11 years old and it shows.

Tis time for the Tiger Engine to go. o7

Guardian @Guardian0W only reason id want a destiny 3 is to have the allied races get the light and be playable



Guardian @Guardian0W

only reason id want a destiny 3 is to have the allied races get the light and be playable

I NEED MY CABAL TITAN BUNGIE

Mac @MacticsG1 The Destiny Show @thedestinyshow Unpopular opinion:



Mac @MacticsG1

The Destiny Show @thedestinyshow Unpopular opinion: Destiny 3 needs to happen.

Id be 100% down for destiny 3 if it was actually destiny 3… but I feel like it would just end up being mainly recycled destiny 1 and 2 stuff over a long period of time

Zephyr | #ENVtuber @Zephyrvamp The Destiny Show @thedestinyshow Unpopular opinion:



Zephyr | #ENVtuber @Zephyrvamp

The Destiny Show @thedestinyshow Unpopular opinion: Destiny 3 needs to happen.

I feel like a D3 would be nice to see how the Guardians, Cabal, Awoken, Eliksni, and hive(if we ally with them) react to a galaxy not under the threat of the witness and explore it. The galaxy and universe as a whole is large and there is so much to do out there and discover.

𝑀𝒶𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝐻𝑒𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓇 𝒩𝒶𝒽𝒸𝓊𝓇𝒾𝒾 @HealerNahcurii



Guys, I cannot stress this enough... Nahcurii would become a guardian SO FAST The Destiny Show @thedestinyshow Unpopular opinion:



𝑀𝒶𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝐻𝑒𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓇 𝒩𝒶𝒽𝒸𝓊𝓇𝒾𝒾 @HealerNahcurii

The Destiny Show @thedestinyshow Unpopular opinion: Destiny 3 needs to happen.

// The only way I'd be down with destiny 3 is if I get MY PLAYABLE ELIKSNI PLEASE

Guys, I cannot stress this enough... Nahcurii would become a guardian SO FAST

Hence, while the idea of something new seems to be lively for a lot of players, others don't want to grind every piece of weapon and armor piece from the start. Due to this, additional ideas came pouring in later, where a specific percentage of players suggested an overhaul alongside progression transfers similar to Overwatch 2.

These are just community-driven suggestions with a slim chance of appearing on the official servers. The current expansion has three more seasons remaining, as players can expect the final expansion to hit somewhere in February 2024.

