The Division 2: How many can play co-op together?

The Division 2’s Battle for Brooklyn DLC is here, and players are flocking back to the game to check out the brand-new content. Despite being a weekday release, the game managed to bring back over 50% of its all-time peak player count on Steam.

With the new DLC, the game is also beginning its Year 7 Season 1, named Crossroads. This means there are several things to grind for. It's also a good time to pick up the game with the ongoing discount. If you’re wondering if there is co-op available, yes, there is 4-player co-op, but there’s a lot more to it.

How many players can play co-op in The Division 2?

As a looter shooter, it makes sense for a game to have co-op functionality. The Division 2 enables you to team up with three other players for most game activities. But what does that mean?

Activities such as Campaign missions, world events, open-world exploration, and side events can be performed with four players in co-op. However, there are a few activities that allow up to eight-player co-op, meaning that while most others support four players, a few allow up to eight.

High-level content like Raids and Countdown allows you to have up to eight players in the raiding party. Raids are long activities with different encounters, each having its own boss and mechanics.

Countdown is a timed mission where you must complete tasks and extract, all within a given amount of time. You can drop in solo or take up to eight players in the team, depending on the difficulty.

Does The Division 2 have crossplay feature?

Say your friends play on a different platform, can you play co-op with them? The Division 2 is available on PC and consoles, but sadly, there is no crossplay feature. The game allows you to team up with players across PC platforms, including Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect.

This is something to keep in mind if the main purpose of purchasing the game is to play with friends. Note that the game features matchmaking for certain activities, which will pair you with other players on the same platform.

