The Division 2 Crossroads Season guide: Modifiers, Season Journey, and more

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is entering its seventh year of live service content, and the first season will go live in a few hours. Titled Crossroads, the season will focus on The Division uncovering the secrets within the Rogue Agent protocols and tackling the growing threat of the Sokolova and Black Tusk, while managing the ever-present danger of Hunters and other factions inside DC.

The Division 2's seasonal model went through a major overhaul of its seasonal journey and gameplay loop in Year 6. Players are now required to engage with Scout missions, uncover intel relevant to the Seasonal story, and eventually confront the threats to The Division. With Year 7, The Division 2's seasonal model will go through another major change and introduce more quality of life features for players across every progression phase.

New features of Year 7 Season 1 of Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Seasonal Modifiers, Quality of Life features, New Gear, New Seasonal Model

The new Manhunt system is also evolving with time (Image via Massive Entertainment)

As we've mentioned, The Division 2's Year 6 changed the seasonal model drastically with the new Manhunt Scouts taking players into different areas and having them complete specific objectives or tasks to unlock a piece of the Seasonal lore and expand the storyline. After completing a large number of the Scout objectives, the climax would open up and lead to the Seasonal story's conclusion.

Year 7 is bringing further modifications to this system, starting with Manhunt Scouts, which will no longer be required to be completed in any specific manner. Throughout the season, only two Scout missions will be considered High-Value Targets and imperative towards unlocking the Climax mission. The rest can be completed in any order or even be ignored, completely at the player's discretion.

Furthermore, the following changes are coming to the Seasonal Journey, which will be crucial towards unlocking the Seasonal Modifiers.

Journey Missions 4,5, and 6 now unlock simultaneously after completing Mission 3. You can now tackle these missions in any order.

Each mission is themed around a specific attribute - Firearms, Stamina, and Electronics - and focuses on related objectives and passives.

Passive Modifiers are no longer unlocked by completing entire missions. Instead, they're tied to specific objectives within Missions 4 through 7:

Missions 4-6: The first two objectives in each unlock their respective attribute-based passives.

Mission 6: Unlocks Hybrid passives through its first five objectives.

Active Modifiers continue to be unlocked by completing at least 6 objectives in Missions 3-6:

Broken Link is granted automatically alongside the Global Modifier.

Additional Active Modifiers are awarded based on total objectives completed within each mission.

Finally, Mission 7 becomes available once you've earned at least 4 Passive Modifiers from Missions 4-6.

Regarding the new streamlined method, the developers said that,

"This new structure allows for a more gradual and customizable progression, giving you the freedom to unlock passives and active modifiers in the order that best suits your build and playstyle."

Seasonal Modifiers

The new seasonal modifiers are a throwback to the original Division (Image via Massive Entertainment)

Year 7 Season 1 is also bringing new seasonal modifiers for both players and enemies alike. The overarching modifier for the players is called Hard-Core, which will grant players stacking buffs based on certain attribute scores that players will accumulate through gameplay. The attributes and their bonuses are as follows:

Firearms

Grants +[X]% Critical Hit Chance (CHC) that bypasses the CHC cap.

Tier 5 Effect: Instantly refills all ammo, including Signature Weapon ammo.

Stamina

Applies +[Y]% Bonus Armor every 300K damage you take.

Note: Shields require 1.2M damage instead of 300k for the modifier's effects to apply.

Tier 5 Effect: Instantly refills all Armor Kits.

Electronics

Every time a skill is used, the cooldown of your other skill is reduced by [Z]% of its current value. (Note: Shields are excluded.)

These attributes are gained based on the gear cores, such as Red, Blue, and Yellow. Killing enemies with hostile countermeasures will also grant you bonus attributes. Upon reaching thresholds, these bonuses will provide special effects, which are as follows:

Score Tier Firearms (X) Stamina (Y) Electronics (Z) 0-249 1 2 1 7.5 250-499 2 4 1.5 11.25 500-749 3 5 2 13.75 750-999 4 6 2.5 16.25 1000 5 10 3.5 22.5 Special Effect Complete Ammo Refill (including Signature) Armor Kits Refilled Both Skill Cooldowns Reset

Crossroads is bringing 5 Active modifiers, which are as follows:

Broken Link - on activation, freeze all attributes at their current score and double the values of each current bonus offered by the attributes' respective tiers, for a limited duration.

- on activation, freeze all attributes at their current score and double the values of each current bonus offered by the attributes' respective tiers, for a limited duration. Target-Rich Environment - on activation,3 unmarked targets within 35m will each be marked with a different mark. For the next 15 seconds, your kills and assists will yield a x2 attribute score multiplier. After the 15s are up, freeze the attributes at their current score, and the values of each current bonus offered by the attributes' respective tiers are multiplied by 4 for 25s.

- on activation,3 unmarked targets within 35m will each be marked with a different mark. For the next 15 seconds, your kills and assists will yield a x2 attribute score multiplier. After the 15s are up, freeze the attributes at their current score, and the values of each current bonus offered by the attributes' respective tiers are multiplied by 4 for 25s. Assault Link - on activation, the player's Firearms Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 25m are granted a Firearms Score bonus when cast. The player gains +5% Weapon DMG for every non-red core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation.

- on activation, the player's Firearms Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 25m are granted a Firearms Score bonus when cast. The player gains +5% Weapon DMG for every non-red core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation. Security Link - on activation, the player's Stamina Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 25 meters are granted a Stamina Score bonus when cast. The player gains 60k extra Max Armor for every non-Blue core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation.

- on activation, the player's Stamina Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 25 meters are granted a Stamina Score bonus when cast. The player gains 60k extra Max Armor for every non-Blue core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation. Tech Link - on activation, the player's Electronics Score is set to Tier 5 for the duration of the ability. Allies within 25 m are granted an Electronics Score bonus when cast. The player gains +10% Skill Efficiency for every non-Yellow Core equipped. Attributes are frozen, and bonuses are multiplied by 4 for the duration of the modifier. Duration increased by 3s for each ally nearby at the time of activation.

The new season also comes with multiple Passive modifiers, which are tied to the attribute scores and become activated when certain attribute thresholds are met. The passives are as follows:

Loaded up - 25% of +Critical Hit Chance (CHC%) is added as +Critical Hit Damage (CHD%) while Max Tier in Firearms.

- 25% of +Critical Hit Chance (CHC%) is added as +Critical Hit Damage (CHD%) while Max Tier in Firearms. Specialized - Signature Weapon DMG is boosted by 10% for each Firearms Tier.

- Signature Weapon DMG is boosted by 10% for each Firearms Tier. Extra Padding - Gain 5% Protection from Elites per Blue Core while Max Tier in Stamina.

- Gain 5% Protection from Elites per Blue Core while Max Tier in Stamina. Safety First - Hazard Protection is increased by 7.5% for each Stamina Tier.

- Hazard Protection is increased by 7.5% for each Stamina Tier. Hands-on - While in Max Electronics Tier, 50% of the current Skill Haste bonus is added as a Skill Damage Bonus.

- While in Max Electronics Tier, 50% of the current Skill Haste bonus is added as a Skill Damage Bonus. Interference Blocker - Disrupt Resistance is increased by 10% for each Electronics Tier.

- Disrupt Resistance is increased by 10% for each Electronics Tier. The Best Kind of Defense - While at least Tier 3 in both Firearms and Stamina, gain +2.5% Headshot Damage for every 100K Armor you have.

- While at least Tier 3 in both Firearms and Stamina, gain +2.5% Headshot Damage for every 100K Armor you have. Supportive - While at least Tier 3 in both Stamina and Electronics increases outgoing and incoming repair by 25%.

- While at least Tier 3 in both Stamina and Electronics increases outgoing and incoming repair by 25%. Tech Upgrades - While at least Tier 3 in both Firearms and Electronics increases Skill Duration by 25% of the current CHD value.

- While at least Tier 3 in both Firearms and Electronics increases Skill Duration by 25% of the current CHD value. Multitasker - While at Tier 5 in all Attributes, you receive +7.5% Weapon DMG, 85k Max Armor increase, and +1 Skill Tier.

- While at Tier 5 in all Attributes, you receive +7.5% Weapon DMG, 85k Max Armor increase, and +1 Skill Tier. A Tier a Day - For each Tier in any attribute, gain +10% Max Health.

The enemies aren't that far behind, as they are packing some attribute-based countermeasures as well. Enemies can spawn with certain marks, which come in the following three variants:

Firearms Mark - the marked enemy gains +15% DMG and +20% Movement Speed.

- the marked enemy gains +15% DMG and +20% Movement Speed. Stamina Mark - the marked enemy gains Overheal. Critical Hit Damage is reduced by 35% on this enemy.

- the marked enemy gains Overheal. Critical Hit Damage is reduced by 35% on this enemy. Electronics Mark - the marked enemy takes -33% Damage from skills and -33% Damage to Weakpoints. While their gadgets are deployed, they take -33% Damage.

Enemies can have all three marks at the same time, but cannot regain them after losing them.

Player onboarding and Quality of life changes

Scavenging points are now infinitely more useful than before (Image via Massive Entertainment)

With the new Crossroads season, the developers have taken a page out of other seasonal titles and added a milestone build for new players to have an easier time. These milestone builds will be broken into different caches, which players will gain at certain level thresholds, namely at 8,15,25, and 35. Each cache will contain an assortment of gear that meshes well to showcase how buildcrafting works.

Seasonal Journey objectives now progress in Co-op, which has been a major demand of the playerbase since the new seasonal model dropped. Furthermore, Seasonal XP rewards have been normalized and increased across the board by 85% for all Living World activities, Main missions, and special game modes such as the Paradise Lost Incursion and Raids.

Scavenging point rewards have also been unified across all characters, but also separated between standard and Hardcore characters. Furthermore, these points now offer 3x rewards from before to make up for the loss from secondary characters. The new values are:

Resource Y6S3 Y7S1 E-Credits 11500 34500 Ceramics 100 300 Polycarbonate 100 300 Steel 100 300 Carbon Fiber 75 225 Electronics 75 225 Titanium 75 225 Printer Filament 15 45 SHD Calibration 1 3 Field Recon Data 2 6

Tom Clancy's The Division 2's Year 7 Season 1 Crossroads is now live, alongside the much-anticipated Battle for Brooklyn DLC, which sees players return to Brooklyn and take on the cleaners.

