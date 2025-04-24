Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn release date, features, and other details

Fans of the Tom Clancy's The Division franchise will be happy to know that the series is finally returning to Brooklyn through the upcoming Battle for Brooklyn DLC in The Division 2 on May 27, 2025. For many veterans of The Division franchise, this DLC is a true call back to their journey that began almost a decade ago, as the prologue of Tom Clancy's The Division took place in Brooklyn, with the famous Manhattan Bridge as the backdrop.

Battle for Brooklyn isn't the standard expansion players have come to expect from The Division 2 post-launch content. Despite the success of large-scale projects like Warlords of New York, Massive Entertainment, the developers behind both The Division projects and a potential third installment, have always been transparent regarding smaller and focused content packs instead.

Regardless, Battle for Brooklyn is shaping into a perfect microcosm of the standard Division 2 experience.

What to expect from Tom Clancy's The Division 2's Battle for Brooklyn DLC and beyond in Year 7

The full explorable zone of Brooklyn (Image via Ubisoft)

The latest showcase of the Battle for Brooklyn DLC was, in fact, an overarching content roadmap for Year 7 of The Division 2's seasonal cycle. Moving forward, Seasons will be replacing Manhunts as the seasonal content approach. But before that, let's address the elephant in the room: our return to Brooklyn.

As the name suggests, the upcoming DLC will be focused on Brooklyn, specifically the Brooklyn Heights and Dumbo, the latter where the iconic Manhattan Bridge backdrop can be experienced. Certain main missions will be conducted off-site to offer a greater variety of gameplay spaces, but these two regions will come with their own Control Points and objectives.

Fighting firestarters in Autumn might not be a good idea (Image via Ubisoft)

Speaking of Control Points, they are getting revamped, and as a baseline, will offer more rewards based on the World Tier.

Also, the Brooklyn-specific Control Points will feature additional challenges based on the faction in control. For example, the developers showcased two scenarios where a Control Point under Cleaners' control had fire-breathing turrets, whereas the Riker-dominated Control Point had full-on explosive rockets.

The Cleaners are the main antagonists of this DLC, and they have some tricks up their sleeves. These arsonists have gotten their hands on a new type of propellant, and are using it to terrorize Brooklyn neighbourhoods as they refine more of it using the city's facilities.

This new propellant and the resulting fire have an actual gameplay effect. Called Corrosion, this debuff reduces player armour almost permanently, making Cleaners quite dangerous.

This image is a huge throwback for veterans of the franchise (Image via Ubisoft)

This purple flame was first seen in the first Incursion of The Division 2 called Paradise Lost, wherein Cleaners and a rogue splinter group of Black Tusk teamed up to wreak havoc. Whether they will return here is unknown, but we're set to fight against Cleaners and Rikers as of now. Surprisingly, the DLC will feature a full suite of Hunters to chase down, fight, and hopefully collect their masks.

Here are the main features of Battle for Brooklyn:

Return to Brooklyn and explore the neighbourhoods of Brooklyn Heights and Dumbo

Experience the city in Autumn, a new seasonal choice for Tom Clancy's The Division 2

A new and evolving player hub called The Settlement

Smart Cover returns as a new skill

4 Control Points with evolving encounters

12 Living World activities

10 Bounty locations

8 Hunter Riddles, battles, and collectible masks

New collectible bounty set

That's not all, as the game will expand into the new post-launch content cycle, termed Year 7. Having learned from the successes and failures of Year 6, the developers have focused on three main goals for the new year, which they termed as:

Streamlining the onboarding process for newer players.

Adding more and more layers to the endgame.

Increasing the pace and quality control for future patches and Seasons.

Moving forward, Seasons will replace Manhunts as the go-to overarching narrative and gameplay-altering system. Each season will add new modifiers and continue to build upon the experience.

Furthermore, Year 7 is set to bring changes to the overall open world, with a new suite of activities that react to player actions. Additionally, targeted revamps and reworks are in motion to make Exotic Blueprint farming and tinkering more accessible.

For a group called Cleaners, they haven't cleaned up their act at all (Image via Ubisoft)

Battle for Brooklyn launches in approximately one month, on May 27, 2025. The DLC will cost around $15, but that cost might be somewhat offset, thanks to the extra 50 stash space it will provide. As for now, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is celebrating Easter with an in-game Easter event.

