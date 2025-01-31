The Division 2 Devstream roundup: Y6S3 PTS begins, DLC delayed, and more

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 remains one of the more consistently maintained Ubisoft titles, and as the latest livestream shows, that momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon. Massive Entertainment has made it abundantly clear that the promised DLC for Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Battle for Brooklyn, is still on track although the release window has slightly been altered.

Apart from the news regarding The Division 2's future prospects, the livestream also delved into the more immediate course of the title, including the third season of Year 6, Global Events for the original The Division title, and more. This article will delve into everything we know so far about the future of the franchise.

Everything we know about The Division 2: Y6S3, future DLC, and more

Y6S3 will feature a breakneck play style (Image via Ubisoft)

There are a lot of concerns regarding The Division 2, so let's tackle the biggest one in everyone's mind. The upcoming DLC for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has not been canceled, nor is it lacking any content updates. The Battle for Brooklyn DLC has only been delayed due to a lack of polishing in certain areas, and the developers want to do right by their playerbase.

Battle for Brooklyn will be smaller in scope compared to the Warlords of New York expansion, hence it being labeled as a DLC. Likewise, the developers have urged players to manage their expectations regarding the scope of the incoming content. There is no price point available, as of this writing.

The next topic on the block was the upcoming season 3 in the Year 6 timeline, which is being named "Burden of Truth". While there has been no explanation regarding the storyline's progression, the gameplay was a primary feature of the livestream. Taking feedback from the ongoing season, the developers have made core changes to the Season 2.0 model.

Also Read: New Exotic pieces and gear set for The Division 2 Y6S3

In Burden of Truth, modifiers will have a much larger impact on the seasonal gameplay, with most being unlocked through the seasonal journey. The primary modifier, called Rogue Momentum, will center around getting kills fast to obtain a stacking buff. On the flip side, certain special enemies will become Blacklisted, who will hamper your momentum gain.

As the season progresses, both you and enemies will become stronger, to keep the gameplay refreshing. Aside from gameplay improvements, Burden of Truth will bring a whole host of Exotic and Rare-tier gear. Among these are the Oxpecker Exotic SMG, the Birdies Quick Fix Pack Exotic Backpack, the Exodus Exotic Gloves, the Refractor Gear Set, and a new unnamed Brand Set.

More seasonal changes include a new Manhunt. Here, Agent Kelso is the new target, and the players will have to solve ciphers to gain access to missions. The final boss hasn't been revealed but is hinted at a hybrid faction member. In a new change, Burden of Truth will have players gain XP from all sources.

The Manhunt will take more than just a trigger finger (Image via Ubisoft)

More changes include the increase of Stash space to 400, however this will be deprecated based on the content you own. As it stands, players who own the Warlords of New York expansion will get 50 slots, while the ones who own the Year 1 pass will get 50 more. The developers have indicated that the stash will potentially increase in the future.

The PTS or Player Test Server for the upcoming Burden of Truth season is already live and players can freely download and provide feedback on the forums and official discord server. There will be no phased PTS service but the server will stay online for a longer period.

Last but not least, Tom Clancy's The Division is getting some love from the developers, as they have been working to restore the Global Events for the prequel. While there is no solid deadline for this update, it is being worked on quite diligently and will go live once a solid and longstanding solution has been found.

