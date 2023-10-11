The Division 2 Paradise Lost Incursion walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Division 2 has recently introduced Year 5 Season 2, alongside multiple new content, battle pass rewards, and an Incursion. Long-time players will take their builds into the grind, as the recent 4-player activity has new loot tied to the pool. The Incursion is called Paradise Lost, taking place in the Meret Estate on the outskirts of Washington, D.C.

Paradise Lost can be initiated from the top-left corner of the map, besides the New York expansion. It can be categorized as a mini-raid, where four players need to coordinate with each other and go through a total of four encounters, two of which are boss fights.

The following article will guide you through each encounter in the Paradise Lost Incursion, the best loadouts to have, and the rewards that are available in the loot pool.

Best loadouts for The Division 2 Paradise Lost Incursion

Incursion encounters require the best out of everyone's damage and survivability in different situations. While handling elite mobs is essential, being able to tank incoming damage is equally important. Hence, all four players need a solid combination of DPS, healing, and everything in between.

Striker backpack (Image via The Division 2)

The following list can form up a team for an optimal balance between damage and healing, making each encounter easier to execute:

Striker 4-set and Coyote build with St. Elmo's Engine. (Recommended for two players in the party)

One healer with Future Initiative 4-set, alongside Alps Summit chest piece and BTSU Datagloves.

One hybrid between DPS and tank for getting the boss' attention and staying alive. Foundry Bulwark is a decent build with the 'Vanguard' perk on body armor.

While the DPS players are recommended to have Reviver Hives and Crusader Shields, healers must have Restorer Hive and healing Chem Launcher. Lastly, the mandatory skill for the tanks of the team includes Bulwark shield, alongside Artificer Hive.

Turret encounter guide in The Division 2 Paradise Lost Incursion

As mentioned above, the first encounter will require you and your team to take out two turrets in front of the estate. This encounter can be completed more efficiently between the occasional mobs and frequent mortar drops.

To skip the entire first section, two of your teammates can equip the Decoy gadget and place them on one side. Rush up the stairs and climb on top of a structure/platform, as shown in the image below.

Structure/platform (Image via GCRock)

Look through a hold from the platform and shoot the generator to destroy the turret. Repeat the same pattern on the other side to destroy both turrets.

Generator damage in The Division 2 (Image via GCRock)

It is essential to always have a healer since mortars will continue to fall on the players. Additionally, the DPS players should focus on destroying the generators.

Protect the Tanker encounter in The Division 2 Paradise Lost Incursion

The second encounter in The Division 2's Paradise Lost is relatively simple regarding mechanics and objectives. All four Agents will need to defeat hoards of enemies and keep them from damaging the Tanker in the middle. Since nothing is too complicated here, it is recommended to know a few things.

The Tanker in The Division 2 (Image via GCRock)

Tank enemies with a cylinder on their back can be shot to expose their heads. Additionally, at the end of all waves, opening the middle door will spawn another boss who will go only for the Tanker, so it is necessary to gun him down quickly.

Wright boss fight in The Division 2 Paradise Lost Incursion

The Incursion's first boss takes place in a bar, separated into four sections. These sections usually include Drink, Grammophone, Stage, and Couch. Your team can call them anything as long as you understand. Notice that each section has a white square/circle on the floor. Once the boss enters the arena, a new location will unlock, which are the 'pumps.'

Third arena in The Division 2 Paradise Lost (Image via GCRock)

The main objective in the third encounter of The Division 2 Paradise Lost is to lure the boss into one of these squares after one player from the 'pumps' calls out a location. Here is the order of each objective:

After the boss comes out, the tank will pull the gaze from the boss.

One player in the pump room will look for a handle with a green light and call out the location. The location can be identified by the small drawing just beside the pipes and the handle.

The player with the boss's gaze will lure the boss into the location and on one of the white squares.

The player in the pump room will then interact with the handle, stunning the boss and starting the DPS phase.

The boss' gaze will be on the player who just interacted with the pump.

Repeat this process until the boss is dead. Sometimes, the entire arena will blow up following pink fumes. So, being on cover or inside a restorer Hive's radius is recommended.

Lovebirds boss fight guide in The Division 2 Paradise Lost Incursion

For the final encounter in The Division 2 Paradise Lost, you must defeat two bosses in a respective order. The ideal way is to take out Johnson first and then focus on Martinez for the rest of the fight. To start the boss fight, notice a fixer drone on top called "The Kid." Your job is to take out this drone by damaging both the bosses.

For example, if the drone is on Martinez, one of your team will need to pull gaze from Martinez, while the other three will focus on damaging Johnson. This way, the fixer drone will start to make its way towards Johnson, which is also a small time frame for your damage on the drone.

The Kid drone (Image via The Division 2)

Once the drone is down, head to the door of the main building and focus on killing Johnson with every damage you have. Once Johnson is dead, Martinez will enrage, and she will launch two mortars simultaneously. Divert her gaze between your team and deal damage until she is dead.

Rewards include the brand-new Ouroboros Exotic Submachine Gun, where only one character gets one chance per week.