5 best Armor sets in The Division 2

The Division 2 offers a vast variety of content for players to partake in and gain tons of loot. You can get varying rarities of loot in the form of chest pieces, backpacks, holsters, weapons, and more. The game does not shy away from pitting players against myriad enemy factions and some elite adversaries along the journey. You can rely on specific armor/gear sets to tackle them.

The Division 2 consists of gear sets and brand sets. You must try to equip individual gear pieces from a single set to avail of some robust stat boosts. These bonuses are bound to give an edge in various encounters. Furthermore, you can craft a strong character build in accordance with your preferred playstyle.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five best Armor sets in The Division 2?

1) Foundry Bulwark gear set

The Division 2 players will come across many difficult combat encounters, making it imperative to focus on health and overall survival. The Foundry Bulwark set is one of the most potent gear sets to possess if you are inclined to enhance armor stats.

Players who decide to opt for a tank build can consider equipping gear pieces from this set. Crucible Gauntlets, Heat Mask, Anvil Toolbelt holster, and Hammer Guards kneepads are some of the gear pieces included in this set.

You can avail of increased armor (for 2 pieces equipped), boost in armor regeneration (for 3 pieces equipped), and Makeshift Repairs talent (if 4 pieces equipped). This talent offers some percentage of shield reparation (for 15 seconds) whenever players or their shields take damage.

2) Future Initiative gear set

You can try a variety of tactics in combat and even opt for a defensive approach. You can focus on crafting a healing-oriented building and the Future Initiative gear set is ideal for such builds.

Some of the best items included in this set are a Rush Tactics holster, Bounding kneepads, APM Controller gloves, and a Fog of War mask. As is the case with other gear sets, you must equip as many gear pieces as you can to avail of the stat bonuses.

The Division 2 players are offered increased repair skills (if 2 pieces are equipped), better skill haste, and a higher skill duration (if 3 pieces are used). You can leverage the Ground Control talent to increase both your own and your allies’ skill and weapon damage by a certain percentage if you are at full armor.

3) Gila Guard brand set

The Division 2 comprises gear sets and brand sets. The two work identically, but are two entirely different concepts. Brand sets offer robust bonuses by simply equipping one to three pieces of gear from a particular set.

Gila Guard brand set includes gloves like Nightwatcher and Diamond Back, vests like Pointman, Armadillo, and Iguana Hauberk, and many other gear pieces. This set is also potent for leveraging health-related bonuses.

You are granted a small percentage of increase in armor (upon equipping 1 piece), a significant health increase (for equipping 2 pieces), and a small amount of armor regeneration (if 3 pieces are used).

4) Petrov Defense Group brand set

While the other sets on this list focused on individual stats, the Petrov Defense Group brand set offers bonuses pertaining to weapon efficiency. The Division 2 enthusiasts who like wielding LMGs can greatly benefit from this set.

You are offered a robust boost to LMG damage (if 1 piece is equipped), improved weapon handling (in case 2 pieces are used), and a certain percentage of increase in the ammo capacity (for 3 pieces equipped).

TacSack, Ops Armor, Pivot Pads, and Drop Leg holster are some notable gear pieces you can find as part of the Petrov Defense Group brand set. Those on the lookout for some great individual gear items can peruse this list, highlighting the five best backpacks in this title.

5) Rigger gear set

The Division 2 comprises many unique skills that can aid in dealing with myriad foes. Those inclined to leverage them, and enhance their skill duration along with improving damage, can try out the Rigger gear set.

You can avail of an increase in skill haste (by equipping 2 or more pieces), and better skill duration (by having 3 or more pieces equipped). You can leverage Tend and Befriend talent, wherein interaction with any deployed skill offers a certain percentage of skill damage.

This damage boost lasts only for 10 seconds and cannot be refreshed. Altering the skills target, using or deploying the skill, and healing any skill are the interactions that can trigger the aforementioned bonus.

The Division 2 is still going on strong owing to the constant updates that rejuvenate the gameplay experience, thereby enticing newcomers and veterans alike. Those new to the game can peruse this article on how to level up quickly.

