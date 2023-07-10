5 best holsters in The Division 2

The Division 2 has stood the test of time owing to its wide variety of content. Players are tasked to balance the pandemic-ridden Washington, D.C., and safeguard the remaining civilians. One can expect to face off against many varied enemy factions along their journey. It is ideal to have the best gear equipped to tackle them.

Holsters are one of the many types of loot fans can come across in The Division 2. While the prime highlight of this title is the plethora of weapons and gear with robust stats, one must not ignore having a potent holster by their side.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five best holsters in The Division 2?

1) Dodge City Gunslinger’s Holster

The Division 2 players who frequently resort to using pistols can consider trying out Dodge City Gunslinger’s Holster. Its major highlight is the Quick Draw talent associated with it, wherein one gains a stacking buff in instances of having a pistol holstered.

This buff triggers every 0.3 seconds with up to a maximum buff value of 100. Furthermore, when one swaps to it, the first shot fired will use this buff and deal additional 10% damage.

Players will be enticed to get this owing to its ability to deal headshot damage regardless of where the shot is hit. Those interested in acquiring this holster can complete a quest named Go West, Young Agent.

2) Imperial Dynasty

The Division 2 has witnessed frequent updates and offers a healthy amount of content, the most substantial being Warlords of New York. Players were introduced to the Imperial Dynasty holster as part of this update.

This exotic holster is a robust gear in tandem with Dragon’s Glare talent. This talent enables one to apply the burn status effect to foes who are in the vicinity of players (within 20m).

The talent above also has a cooldown timer of 35 seconds associated with it. This holster can enhance any character build with possible attributes like Skill Tier, increased Hazard Protection, and Skill Effects.

3) Waveform

The Division 2 fans looking for another exotic holster can try out Waveform. It possesses a talent called Alternating Current, which helps generate a 3% skill damage stack on any single skill every second.

The maximum cap of this stack is 10. Furthermore, once the 10 seconds elapsed at the cap, the stacks are transferred onto some other skill. This process is repeatable, thereby making this holster worth having.

Fans must try to obtain it via targeted loot exotic drops, legendary missions, or exotic caches. Players inclined to know about some powerful weapons can peruse this article covering the five best sidearms.

4) Shocker Punch Holster

Shocker Punch holster is ideal for players who frequently use shields in combat. This is due to the unique talent associated with it, which enables one to increase melee damage from shields.

Defibrillator's talent grants a 50% time reduction when affected by stun debuff from foes. This is triggered only when one has Shocker Punch equipped. Furthermore, using Senate/ St Elmo's Engine gun grants an additional 100% melee damage.

This additional damage comes with a shock effect applied to the foes (impacted by melee) in the vicinity (within a 5m radius). There are a lot of potent weapons one can use in tandem with this holster in their arsenal. Players can delve into this guide highlighting the five best marksman rifles in the title.

5) Picaro’s Holster

Players wishing to use a holster part of some set in the game can opt for Picaro. It is tied to the Brazos de Arcabuz set, with other items like Caballeria gloves and Hermano backpack being a part of it.

Players can peruse this article that covers the five best backpacks one can obtain in this title. As for Picaro’s holster, it can either have Skill Haste, additional Skill Tier, or a 20% larger Magazine Size, depending on the number of pieces of the set equipped.

Fans who wish to obtain this holster must partake in any activity they can, ranging from control points to missions, or acquire it via targeted loot in The Summit or Countdown mode in, The Division 2.

The Division 2 is a top-tier shooter experience for players who admire robust gameplay and farming for loot. Those on the fence regarding this game can peruse our team’s opinion on whether this title is worth playing in 2023.

