5 best backpacks in The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is an online action RPG where players take on the role of Division agents. As they venture into a post-apocalyptic world, these operatives are on a mission to reestablish order in society after its collapse due to the pandemic. You can collaborate online with friends or other players to complete missions and take on different challenges in the game's single-player campaign and multiplayer modes.

Like other shooter role-playing games, gear selection in The Division 2 can make or break your character's overall strength. In the game, backpacks are as essential as other armor sets, providing unique bonuses and additional stats. This guide will delve into the five best backpacks in the game.

The Division 2 guide: 5 backpacks with useful attributes

1) Percussive Maintenance

Perfect Maintenance grants additional 20% Skill Haste, 10% Skill Power, and 15% Hive Skill Power to its users. Its talent, Perfect Tech Support, is a great complement if you want to build around your skill damage. Through this, eliminations by skills and explosions grant 30% skill damage for 10 seconds.

2) Anarchist's Cookbook

The Anarchist's Cookbook is a coveted backpack renowned for its strong attribute and ability combination. It provides 5% Total Armor, 1% Armor Regeneration, and 10% Status Effect. Damage is greatly increased by its Perfectly Wicked talent.

Through this, your status effect causes an enemy's weapon damage to rise by +18% for a period of 27 seconds after the effect is applied. When coupled with the appropriate skills and abilities, this talent can produce catastrophic damage when utilized in builds that prioritize status effects.

3) Maree Range Pack

Maree Range Pack is one of the backpacks available in Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

This gear grants additional 20% Pistol Damage, 10% Stability, and 10% Accuracy to your character. It also boasts a unique remarkable talent called Unstoppable Force that increases your weapon damage by 5% for 15 seconds each time you defeat an opponent.

This effect stacks up to five times, bringing the total weapon damage increase to 25%. This talent rewards you for eliminating adversaries quickly and works well with aggressive playstyles in The Division 2.

4) Acosta's Go-Bag

This backpack is one of a kind, offering additional 9.9% Skill Haste and 6.4% Skill Damage. It activates two talents, One in Hand and Two in the Bag.

One in Hand talent is activated when an enemy is damaged by a grenade in The Division 2. It provides a +1 skill tier for 15 seconds. Your skills become more powerful and effective, giving you access to higher-tier skill variations. If you have already reached skill tier 6, this talent offers an overcharge, improving skills even further.

Two in the Bag grants +1 Armor Capacity, +3 Grenade Capacity, +24% Ammo Capacity, +10% Repair Skills, and +10% Status Effects.

5) Devil's Due

Devil's Due improves both your firepower and defenses in The Division 2. It grants a 10% Critical hit chance bonus while also enhancing your survivability through an additional 10% Hazard Protection and 10% Health.

Its talent, The Perfect Clutch, provides a strong defensive capability. When you lose more than 20% of your armor, critical hits will replace 2.5% of that armor. With this skill, you can build armor during lengthy confrontations, improving your chances of survival and lengthening your time on the battlefield.

These are currently the five most useful backpacks in The Division 2, and equipping these gears will significantly up your game as you tackle different enemies and challenges.

