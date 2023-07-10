5 best Gloves in The Division 2

The Division 2 offers a robust open-world rendition of Washington D.C. struck by a pandemic. Players are responsible for bringing order in this world by combating a wide variety of enemy factions. The game comprises many activities ranging from main story missions to the popular Dark Zone. One must rely on their gear to survive in this title.

Along with chest, kneepads, and backpacks, players must proactively farm for some potent gloves. While they don't directly deal any damage to enemies, they supplement players with stat boosts and bonuses that are instrumental for survival. One must opt for powerful gloves that jive well with most builds.

Deathgrips and 4 other best Gloves in The Division 2

1) Contractor's Gloves

The Division 2 players can rely on Contractor's Gloves to work well with most of the builds in the game. It belongs to the brand set named Petrov Defense Group. Players using items belonging to a set can avail of some potent bonuses.

One must note that these bonuses depend on the number of items from the equipped single set. Contractor's Gloves can offer increased LMG damage, improved weapon handling, or better ammo capacity.

Players inclined to avail of all the aforementioned bonuses must equip at least three items from the Petrov Defense Group. Support Weapons Bag, Ops Armor, and Pivot Pads kneepads are some of the gear items included in this set.

2) Bloody Knuckles

Players looking for gloves that don't belong to any brand set can consider having Bloody Knuckles in their arsenal. It is a glove associated with exotic rarity, and players can leverage a talent named Over the Top.

This talent enables players to trigger Seeing Red when damaging enemies via a grenade or a melee attack. It offers additional 25% weapon damage along with significant melee damage.

Seeing Red lasts for around 20 seconds, and one can instantly conclude the cooldown by hitting an adversary with a melee attack or dealing damage using a grenade. This leads players to have an aggressive approach to combat scenarios.

3) Motherly Love

Motherly Love gloves are part of the Alps Summit Armament set, which comprises many other potent gear items. Players inclined to leverage skill-related boosts will benefit the most from these gloves.

Upon having a complete set equipped, The Division 2 fans will get the advantage of increased skill repair, enhanced skill duration, and a slight boost to skill haste. Percussive Maintenance backpack, Reinforced Utility Vest, and Torque Enabled Leg Rig holster are critical items in the Alps Summit Armament set.

Players must try to partake in Field Research missions for the Technician class and complete Stage 2 to obtain a blueprint for Motherly Love. This involves many combat encounters so one can peruse this guide for this game's five best marksman rifles.

4) Deathgrips

Deathgrips Gloves belong to 5.11 Tactical set (Image via The Division 2)

The Division 2 fans can look out for Deathgrips gloves associated with the 5.11 Tactical brand set. These gloves are ideal for players who wish to adopt a defensive approach in battles.

Being part of a set, one must equip at least three gear pieces from the 5.11 Tactical set to acquire all stat bonuses. These include increased health, additional incoming repairs, and better hazard protection.

Protective Tactical Mask, All Hazards Nitro backpack, and LBE Compact holster are some of the best items included in this set. Players must watch the items sold by Countdown or Dark Zone vendors if they wish to obtain Deathgrips gloves.

5) BTSU Datagloves

BTSU Datagloves are worth acquiring (Image via The Division 2)

The Division 2 veterans will instantly recognize BTSU Datagloves, some of the game's oldest exotic items. The possible attributes of these gloves are additional skill tier, enhanced skill haste, and better repair skills.

BTSU Datagloves can also have a talent named Transference Overclock tied to it. This talent offers a 15% extra hive skill haste for every skill tier. Hive detonations result in a skill cooldown refresh and provide an overcharge of 15 seconds.

The effect above applies to players' allies if one is at Skill Tier 6. Those allies who receive this effect once can obtain it again only after 120 seconds. Fans inclined to know more about the game's mechanics can peruse this in-depth guide explaining the specializations.

The Division 2 offers a lot of content for players to engage in and receives frequent updates, thereby refreshing the gameplay experience. The most recent patch was Update 18.2 which offered a lot of fixes and a new Apparel Event.

