All The Division 2 specializations explained

The Division 2 incorporates RPG elements by letting you build your character the way you want through a skill tree. Picking specific skills allows you to utilize unique abilities that can aid you during gunfights or during exploration. If you are playing as part of a squad, what you choose can be used to complement the strengths and weaknesses of one another.

Upon reaching level 30, you will be able to choose a specialization that will truly let you focus on what type of character you want to play as or what type of role you want to fill in your squad. There are a total of six that you can choose from upon reaching the maximum level.

Each one has unique skills, and a unique weapon associated to it. If you are just jumping into The Division 2 and are wondering which specialization to pick, this guide will explain how each one works to help you make your choice.

Explaining each specialization in The Division 2

1) Survivalist

Survivalists are the ultimate support specialization in The Division 2, but that does not mean you cannot pick them up when playing solo. They are capable of patching up both their allies health and their armor, plus they can buff the damage output of their teammates' shotguns or assault rifles. These are especially useful for your team during tough gunfights.

Not only do they strengthen their allies, Survivalists can also weaken their enemies considerably with various debuffs to make them less effective in combat. Whether it is by buffing their allies or debuffing their enemies, this specialization makes it easier to survive gunfights. The Survivalist has the following unique items:

Crossbow: The Crossbow fires a special explosive bolt for AoE damage.

The Crossbow fires a special explosive bolt for AoE damage. Mender Seeker Mine: These unconventional mines heals allies instead of harming enemies.

These unconventional mines heals allies instead of harming enemies. Incendiary Grenades: Survivalists can throw incendiary grenades that set enemies on fire.

2) Sharpshooter

If you enjoy long-range engagments and prefer the Marksman Rifles in The Division 2, the Sharpshooter specialization is for you. Their unique skill tree is all about turning you into the ultimate sniper, capable of taking out enemies from great distances with precise shots.

Playing as a Sharpshooter will allow you to easily transition between being a support role or as the main damage-dealer when playing in a squad. When playing solo, this specialization will turn you into a deadly reaper that can take out enemies before they even know where the shots are coming from. These are the unique items for the Sharpshooter:

Tac-50 Sniper Rifle: A fitting unique weapon, the Tac-50 is a powerful sniper rifle that can take out even armored enemies easily.

A fitting unique weapon, the Tac-50 is a powerful sniper rifle that can take out even armored enemies easily. Tactician Drone: This drone mod will allow your drone to mark targets in a wide area so you can easily track enemy movement.

This drone mod will allow your drone to mark targets in a wide area so you can easily track enemy movement. Flashbangs: Like any other flashbang in any other game, this grenade blinds enemies but does not do any damage. It is exclusive to the Sharpshooter in The Division 2.

3) Demolitionist

Demolitionists thrive in creating chaos for their enemies in The Division 2. Their role is to deal damage to enemies with their guns, so this specialization is for you if you want to play as your squad's DPS. LMGs pair well with Demolitionists due to a perk that increases this weapon type's damage.

Aside from boosting firearm damage, this specialization also buffs explosive damage in The Division 2. When it comes to dealing damage, there aren't any shortcomings. Furthermore, they even take can even turn receiving damage into a positive for them since their ammo is refilled should their armor be reduced to zero. These are the Demolitionists' unique items:

M32A1 Grenade Launcher: A six shot grenade launcher that can make short work of enemies in groups and even bosses.

A six shot grenade launcher that can make short work of enemies in groups and even bosses. Artillery Turret: A manually aimed mortar that fires explosives from afar to take down anyone in their way.

A manually aimed mortar that fires explosives from afar to take down anyone in their way. Fragmentation Grenade: Deadly grenades that causes bleeding to anyone in its blast radius.

4) Gunner

Various firearms serve as your main tool of destruction in The Division 2, and no one understands this more than the Gunner. This specialization is perfect for taking the fight to the enemies. They are assault specialists that get more resilient with each enemy they kill.

The Gunner in The Division 2 is perfect for leading an offense. They can advance and distract enemies to allow their squadmates more freedom and more time to do their own thing. They are also capable of dealing with bosses quickly with their perks, and have the following unique items:

Minigun: A heavy but powerful fully automatic gun similar to the ones you see attached to gunships. If you score a multikill without releasing the trigger, some of your minigun ammo gets refilled.

A heavy but powerful fully automatic gun similar to the ones you see attached to gunships. If you score a multikill without releasing the trigger, some of your minigun ammo gets refilled. Banshee: This skill sends a pulse that disorients enemies, making it easier to take them out.

This skill sends a pulse that disorients enemies, making it easier to take them out. Riot Foam Grenade: These unique grenades can trap an enemy in place.

5) Technician

Enemies in The Division 2 likes to use tech like drones, robots, and turrets that can take you out. The Technician specialization can counter that by having increased damage against such items. They are also able to keep their allies' drones and turrets in play for much longer with their ability to repair them. Technicians are a tech's best friend or worst nightmare, depending on which side they are on.

Technicians are also capable of boosting their allies skills, making them a fantastic support specialization. If you're comfortable with not being the main damage-dealer and would instead prefer to provide buffs to your allies skills to make them more efficient, the Technician specialization is for you. They also have the following unique items:

P-017 Launcher: Technicians can also deal damage to enemies with this rocket launcher that can lock-on to multiple enemies at once.

Technicians can also deal damage to enemies with this rocket launcher that can lock-on to multiple enemies at once. Artificer Hive: This item is capable of boosting the skills of their allies that are nearby.

This item is capable of boosting the skills of their allies that are nearby. EMP Grenade: EMP Grenades can temporarily disable items such as turrets or drones caught in its blast radius.

6) Firewall

For the pyromaniacs playing The Division 2, this is the specialization for you. Being set ablaze is already a terrible thing and somehow, the Firewall makes it worse for their enemies. They are capable of increasing both the damage and the duration of fire, ensuring that enemies get burnt to a crisp.

This specialization is best used as a frontliner in The Division 2. They have some abilities that make them tanky so they are able to absorb more punishment as they march forward to set their enemies on fire. They can wield the following unique items:

JetStream Flamethrower: The perfect weapon for a pyromaniac. This short-ranged weapon will ignite your enemies.

The perfect weapon for a pyromaniac. This short-ranged weapon will ignite your enemies. Striker: In order for the Flamethrower to be effective, the Firewall needs to get up close and personal. This shield will let them do that by protecting them from enemy gunfire.

In order for the Flamethrower to be effective, the Firewall needs to get up close and personal. This shield will let them do that by protecting them from enemy gunfire. Cluster Grenades: Instead of a grenade that does one explosion, this grenade scatters to create several explosions.

These are the different specialization in The Division 2. When playing as part of a group, choosing the right specializations can turn you into a formidable death squad. Another great thing about specializations is that you can change them so you do not have to commit to a single one; although you will need to level up each one separately.

