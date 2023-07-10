5 best Kneepads in The Division 2

The Division 2 pits players against numerous enemy factions throughout many areas of Washington, D.C. The world in this game is still struggling with the effects of the pandemic and players are tasked to keep the citizens safe. You must therefore partake in myriad activities to acquire robust gear pieces from time to time. Kneepads are also one of the gear items that can be obtained in this title.

The Division 2 consists of loot in varying rarity, and the same is the case with kneepads. While many might consider this gear item inconsequential, kneepads can aid players by providing some vital stat boosts. These are also ideal for players aiming to craft specific character builds to tackle tougher end-game activities.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five best Kneepads in The Division 2?

1) Emperor’s Guard

The Division 2 players are bound to come across many sets in the game. Each set comprises many gear items, with kneepads being one of them. Emperor’s Guard kneepads are part of the Murakami Industries brand set.

This brand set offers boosts like increased skill duration, better repair skills, and enhanced skill damage. It is worth noting that acquiring these boosts depends on the number of items belonging to this set that are equipped.

You can craft some amazing builds with Emperor’s Guard kneepads, especially if they comprise attributes like armor regain or headshot damage. You can purchase it from Dark Zone vendors whenever it is available for sale or try to farm for it in the Dark Zone via targeted loot.

2) Fox’s Prayer

Fox’s Prayer is part of a set called Overlord Armaments. You can avail of bonuses like increased rifle damage, better accuracy, and improved weapon handling. These stat boosts depend on the number of items that a player has equipped belonging to this set.

Neptune Protection gloves, Pointblank protection vest, and Deadstick protection mask are some of the other gear items included in the Overlord Armaments set. You must consider equipping these in tandem with Fox’s Prayer kneepads.

This kneepad can benefit from attributes like damage to adversaries out of cover, increased status effects, and more. Furthermore, a core attribute like increased damage with any of the weapons can strengthen any character build.

3) Sawyer’s Kneepads

The Division 2 fans who admire a character named Odessa Sawyer from the game’s story must try out Sawyer’s Kneepads. They are associated with the exotic rarity of loot and its Stand Your Ground talent is quite resourceful in combat.

This talent shields a player from getting staggered by explosions. Additionally, you can get a stack for every second they remain stationary. Each stack grants a 3% damage bonus that lasts for a duration of 10 stacks.

You will stop accumulating stacks if you begin moving, and they lose them in 10 seconds. You must therefore focus on utilizing more cover to remain stationary for longer periods of time. One can peruse this guide to know other named gear pieces in the game’s Year 5 Season 1.

4) Urban Warfare/ Providence Defense Kneepads

Those inclined to try out kneepads belonging to another set in The Division 2 must opt for Urban Warfare. These are associated with the Providence Defense brand set. As is the case with other sets, equipping more gear items from it will grant some bonuses.

You can avail of extra headshot damage, increased critical hit damage, and an improved chance of landing a critical hit by having some items from this set equipped. Other items in the Providence Defense include a Tactical 48h backpack and a Counterforce vest.

Urban Warfare is a robust kneepad to possess, especially if you need to tackle end-game content with fine-tuned character builds. Players looking for other great items can peruse this list of the five best backpacks in the game.

5) Nimble Knee Protectors

The Nimble Knee Protectors are part of the Sokolov Concern set (Image via The Division 2)

Nimble Knee Protectors are part of the Sokolov Concern set. The Division 2 lore enthusiasts will recognize this name as the Sokolov Concern is led by a character named Natalya Sokolov.

Players who are inclined to use submachine guns will benefit from the stat bonuses associated with this set. Nimble Knee Protectors can impart enhanced SMG damage, enhanced critical hit chance along with additional critical hit damage.

You must try to equip at least three items from this set to avail of all the aforementioned bonuses. Those interested in buying these kneepads can try to explore the myriad vendor shops in the game to check if it is available for sale.

Tom Clancy's The Division @TheDivisionGame



#TheDivision2 Depending on how far you get in Descent, you'll unlock different bonuses. Here's a quick rundown of the rewards you may expect! Depending on how far you get in Descent, you'll unlock different bonuses. Here's a quick rundown of the rewards you may expect!#TheDivision2 https://t.co/9azZQWFVe5

The Division 2 has evolved over the last few years with many frequent content updates that keep attracting new players and veterans of the game. Those at the start of this journey can delve into this article, highlighting the process to level up quickly.

Poll : 0 votes