5 best gear sets in The Division 2

Since the launch of the Division 2, gear sets have gone through a lot of changes. Initially, they had six-piece sets similar to the first Division game, but it went through a complete revamp later. The gear set will provide you with some set bonus whether you try two pieces, three pieces, or even four pieces. You can also craft some unique builds by combining set bonuses from different gear sets to give you an edge inside the end-game content of The Division 2.

Whether you're a beginner or a returning veteran finding the current meta gear sets in The Division 2, this article is for you. Let's take a look at five of the most potent gear sets in Division 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies just on the writer's opinion.

Foundry Bulwark, Heartbreaker, and 3 other potent gear sets in The Division 2

1) Striker's Battlegear

The Division 2 comprises a lot of gear sets, some focusing on defense and some on offense. Striker's Battlegear is a gear set that is a staple in most DPS builds, offering incredible damage potential with minimal investment. This four-piece gear set comes with two talents that include:

Press the Advantage: Increases the max stacks for Striker's Gamble from 100 to 200. Three stacks lost per second between 101 and 200 stacks.

Increases the max stacks for Striker's Gamble from 100 to 200. Three stacks lost per second between 101 and 200 stacks. Risk Management: Increases total weapon damage gained per stack of Striker's Gamble from 0.65% to 1%.

The set bonuses for the Striker's Battlegear set are as follows:

2-set piece: 15%Weapon Handling

15%Weapon Handling 3-set piece: 15% Rate of Fire

15% Rate of Fire 4-set piece: Weapon hits increase total weapon damage by 0.65%, stacking up to 100 times. One stack lost per second between 0 to 50 stacks; 2 stacks lost per second between 51 and 100 stacks.

2) Foundry Bulwark

The Division 2 players who want to opt for a key-tank or an off-tank role can consider Foundry Bulwark as their main gear set. This set mainly focuses on enhancing the armor health to help the user survive as long as possible by tanking their team's damage. The Chest and Backpack talent in this Gear set include:

Process Refinery: Increases the Makeshift Repairs from 20% over 15s to 30% over 15s.

Increases the Makeshift Repairs from 20% over 15s to 30% over 15s. Improved Materials: Decreases time taken for Makeshift Repairs from 15s to 10s.

Here are the set bonuses for each set of Foundry Bulwark:

2-set piece: 10% Armor

10% Armor 3-set piece: +3% Armor Regeneration

+3% Armor Regeneration 4-set piece: Upon taking damage, 20% of that amount is repaired to both over 15s.

3) Heartbreaker

The Division 2 contains a lot of unique skills that can help you deal with your enemies, and Pulse is one of them. This gear set is another DPS set that allows users to apply Pulse to enemies by shooting them with their weapon. The talents of this set are as follows:

The Max stack is now 100.

Stacks now supply +2% bonus armor

The set bonuses for the Heartbreaker gear set include:

2-set piece: +15% Assault Rifle DMG, +15% LMG DMG.

+15% Assault Rifle DMG, +15% LMG DMG. 3-set piece: +15% Weapon Handling.

+15% Weapon Handling. 4-set piece: Headshots apply pulse 5s. Weapon hits on pulsed enemies add and refresh a stack of +1% bonus armor and +1% damage to pulsed enemies for 5s. The maximum stack is 50. Two stacks are lost per second.

4) Hotshot

This gear set was added with the Title Update 17 of The Division 2. This is another DPS Gear set that solely focuses on snipers. Hotshot Gear set offers a massive boost to headshot damage, making it a perfect choice if you're inclined to use snipers often. The talents of this set include:

Blessed - It will allow you to miss a headshot without resetting the cycle.

- It will allow you to miss a headshot without resetting the cycle. Daring - Increases the bonus Armor from 50% to 100%

The set bonuses you are going to get with the Hotshot Gear set are as follows:

2-set piece: +30% Marksman Rifle Damage, +30% Stability.

+30% Marksman Rifle Damage, +30% Stability. 3-set piece: +30% Headshot Damage

+30% Headshot Damage 4-set piece: The First Headshot with a Marksman Rifle will increase the next headshot by 20%, second consecutive headshot with a Marksman Rifle will give +10% armor (if at full armor, it will give bonus armor max +50% of current armor value), a third consecutive headshot will refill magazine. From the fourth headshot forward, agents will get all three bonuses for each consecutive headshot kill.

5) Future Initiative

While most of the other Gear sets in this list focused on the offensive playstyle, the Future Initiative Gear set is focused on a healing-oriented defensive playstyle. Players can get increased Repair skills and the ability to improve the skills and ally weapon damage alongside their own with the help of the Future Initiative Gear set's bonuses. This four-piece Gear set also comes with two unique talents that include:

Tactical Superiority - Increases Ground Control proximity repair from 60% to 120%.

Increases Ground Control proximity repair from 60% to 120%. Advanced Combat Tactics - Increases Ground Control damage bonus from +15% to +25%.

Here are the set bonuses for each set of The Division 2's Future Initiative:

2-set piece: +30% Repair Skills

+30% Repair Skills 3-set piece: +30% Skill Duration, +15% Skill Haste.

+30% Skill Duration, +15% Skill Haste. 4-set piece: Increases your and your allies' total weapon and skill damage by 15% when at full armor. When you repair a partner, you and all allies within 5m of you are also repaired for 60% of that amount.