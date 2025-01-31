New Exotic pieces and gear set for The Division 2 Y6S3

The Division 2 Y6S3 will introduce numerous new gear pieces, including Exotic and green sets, marking the conclusion of the Y6 cycle. However, the Brooklyn DLC has been delayed and may be pushed to the start of Y7. As a result, this season doesn't have much to offer except for a few QoL additions, global modifiers, and powerful gear pieces.

This article focuses on the latter, listing all the Exotic weapons, armor pieces, and gear set pieces announced for Y6S3.

Exotic gear pieces coming in The Division 2 Y6S3

The new Exotic weapon confirmed for The Division 2 Y6S3 is the "Oxpecker," a Submachine Gun with the Talent "Symbiosis."

Here's what the Talent states:

"While having a Shield deployed, lose Shield Health at a rate of 10% per second. Your Shield receives repairs of 25% of the damage dealt by this weapon."

Oxpecker Submachine Gun in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here's what the weapon mods will provide:

Muzzle: +15% Headshot Damage

+15% Headshot Damage Optic: +50% Optimal Range

+50% Optimal Range Underbarrel: +15% Crit Chance

Players will also get a new Glove and a Backpack. The Glove is called "Exodus," with the Talent "Smoke Screen" stating that:

"PvE: On armor break, drop a Smoke Bomb at your feet, concealing you from enemies for 3s. Cooldown 40s. PvP: On armor break, drop a Smoke Bomb at your feet, receive 100% Pulse Resistance and hide your nameplate for 2s. Cooldown 40s."

Backpack in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The Backpack is called "Birdie's Quick Fix" with the Talent "Combat Medic" stating that:

"50% increased Revive Speed; 50% reduced Weakened debuff time; Provides 50% damage Resistance to both agents while reviving or being revived, and for 5s after a successful revive. Successful revives provide +1 Skill Tier for 30s. Revives at Skill Tier 6 grant Overcharge for 15s."

Green gear set coming in The Division 2 Y6S3

Refactor gear set in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Refactor is the gear set coming in Y6S3, with the following perks:

2 Pieces equipped : +15% Status Effects

: +15% Status Effects 3 Pieces equipped: +25% Skill Damage

+25% Skill Damage 4 Pieces equipped unlock a new unique Talent “Return to Sender.”

Return to Sender: Receive repairs of 10% of the damage dealt by your Skills. Your allies will receive repairs of 20% of the damage dealt by your Skills.

Receive repairs of 10% of the damage dealt by your Skills. Your allies will receive repairs of 20% of the damage dealt by your Skills. Chest Bonus: Increase the repairs received from Return to Sender from 10% to 25%, and from 20% to 35%.

Increase the repairs received from Return to Sender from 10% to 25%, and from 20% to 35%. Backpack Bonus: While at full Armor, repairs received from Return to Sender will provide Bonus Armor, up to 40% of your Total Armor. Does not apply to allies.

