The Division 2 DLC gets postponed yet again

The Division 2 DLC has been postponed for a record third time in the last 10 months. The third-person looter shooter has been going steady, with several QoL changes, end-game additions, and more implemented. However, the majority of the player base has been eagerly waiting for the next expansion. Unfortunately, it has been delayed over and over again since last year.

On January 28, 2025, The Divison 2's dev team came forward to deliver a message regarding another delay of the DLC. Ubisoft confirmed that the release date has been pushed back, and players should not expect the DLC to hit anytime in Year 6.

The Brooklyn DLC was initially scheduled for February 25, 2025, on Y6S3. Since the entire Y6 is out of the question, players can expect some news around June 2025 since the game's "yearly cycle" rotates around that time.

Brookly DLC delayed from The Division 2 Y6

As mentioned, Ubisoft released a statement regarding The Division 2's DLC delay on January 28, 2025, which read:

"We know you are eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming DLC. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience, we've decided to take a little extra time to refine it, therefore the DLC will not ship during Year 6.

"Our team is dedicated to continuing to build the future of The Division 2. We have exciting updates in store including the new season, we can't wait for you to play starting on February 25."

This is the third time Ubisoft has delayed the Brooklyn DLC since its announcement. The initial release date was around Spring 2024, which was delayed to Seasons 2.0 for October 2024. It was again postponed until Y6S3 for February 2025, only to be met with another delay until the end of Y6.

