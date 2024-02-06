The Division 2 server status for Year 5 Season 3 

The Division 2 servers often undergo maintenance for either an emergency, or a major update coming soon. However, the upcoming patch will be one of the game's biggest ever, as players are getting a new season, alongside new missions, weapons, and adjustments to the core features. Ubisoft has named this patch "Project Resolve," leading them to take measures before releasing things officially.

This article will list the maintenance downtime for The Division 2 across major regions, helping players understand the release times of the new seasons, or anything in general.

Regarding Y5S3, everyone can expect the servers to return online from maintenance at around 3:30 am PT/6:30 am ET/12:30 pm CET, on February 6.

Are The Division 2 servers offline now?

At the time of updating this article, The Division 2 servers are offline due to the maintenance before Year 5 Season 3/Project Resolve. Ubisoft took The servers offline at 12:30 am PT, confirming a 3-hour downtime for all regions.

The following list should provide a clearer idea of the downtime for the major time zones:

PT: 12:30 am to 3:30 am

CET: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

ET: 3:30 am to 6:30 am

AUST: 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

JST: 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

IST: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The Division 2 server maintenance screen (Image via Ubisoft)

The end time of the maintenance is the same as the release time for the update on all regions, given that Ubisoft does not delay the release or extend the ongoing maintenance. Additionally, the update files for Y5S3 should be available for all clients and platforms by now.

The download size of The Division 2 Y5S3 update on PC is approximately 11GB.

Everything announced for The Division 2 Project Resolve/Y5S3

Here is a summary of things coming after the servers come online alongside Year 5 Season 3:

New Global Events

New Expertise costs

Weapon balancing

Gear balancing

New Exotics

New named items

Multiple QoL updates

Open World loot overhaul

Status Effect changes

Dark Zone changes

New Manhunt

New Features

Readers looking to dive deep into everything regarding The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 can do so by visiting this article.

Additional details on Project Resolve and the 2024 roadmap for the game can be found here.