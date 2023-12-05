The Division 2 Title Update 19.3 official patch notes

The Division 2 will receive a brand-new update on December 5. The game servers are currently down for maintenance, but the patch is available for players to download across all major platforms. This title update will bring about several changes in the game once it goes live. Along with bug fixes, players can head into a new manhunt altogether.

Updates such as these are essential for a live service game like The Division 2. They allow the developers to add new content to the game and address bug fixes.

The Division 2 19.3 update official notes

Interestingly enough, The Division 2 update today is mostly about bug fixes. A lot of major bugs are being fixed with this update. Apart from that, the winter event will start once the servers go live as well. That said, here's everything that's been detailed in the official patch notes.

Incursion - Paradise Lost

Fixed the issue with the mission occasionally remaining stuck on "Secure the Area" after defeating the last boss and all enemies.

Fixed the issue with the door that leads to the next beat not opening after killing Moss if all party members are inside the room where he spawns.

Weapon and Gear fixes

Fixed the issue with the Backbone, Empress International and Battery Pack backpacks showing wrong core attribute.

Every affected backpack will have their core attribute changed to its original value. The attribute will not be reversed if it was recalibrated.

Backbone will be changed back to Armor.

Empress International and Battery Pack will be changed back to Skill Tier.

Fixed the issue with Agent's hand clipping through the Carnage named Light Machinegun.

Duplicates of specialization pistols obtained when transferring them between Agents through the stash can now be deconstructed but give no resources.

Manhunt

Fixed the issue with server performance drop when Mel Arnold bounty was active.

UI

Fixed the issue with the missing art for the Woodwork and Wall Street bundles.

Fixed the issue with the incorrect objective message display for the Goal Project Salvager Crew at The Theater.

Winter Project

The annual winter holiday celebrations will be back in The Division 2 this December, and with it, the return of festive-themed cosmetics – some old and new.

The Winter Project Scavenger Hunt starts on December 5th and ends on January 9th

Winter Project is available for all players, regardless of ownership of DLC. All objectives are located in Washington, DC.

15 new projects for players to take on with 15 rewards to unlock – 10 of which are completely new items.

Misc

Added murals to The Castle sliding gates.

Added multiple localization fixes.

Fixed multiple issues affecting audio.

This concludes the list of changes coming to the game once the servers go live. With the winter event about to start, it will be interesting to see how the players react to all the free cosmetics that will be handed out over the course of the event.