5 features that The Division 2 lacks

Tom Clancy's The Division 2, which combines an online action role-playing game with a third-person shooter, was released in March 2019 by Massive Entertainment. This action-packed RPG is a sequel to The Division and is set in an apocalyptic Washington.

Despite the looter shooter having a successful launch and still being fairly popular, it lacks certain features, like different seasonal settings and modes, which could otherwise have enhanced the gameplay. Moreover, players also have to contend with bugs and glitches.

Here are five things that The Division 2 players are unable to experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Seasonal setting and other features that The Division 2 lacks

1) Seasonal changes

The lack of different seasons and weather shifts is a downside. (Image via Bungie and Massive Entertainment)

The Division 2 has good visuals, and the apocalyptic theme is conveyed well via the images of collapsing Washington. However, the regular season setting without any change in weather can get boring after a while.

Many online action RPGs like Destiny 2 have multiple weather settings, rain and snow, among others, and that’s what this game lacks. New seasonal settings would be interesting for many players who want to experience the aesthetics of a snowy, run-down Washington in The Division 2.

2) Replayable PvE modes

Lack of PvE modes to keep players hooked. (Image via Massive Entertainment)

Although The Division 2 has multiple missions and raids, it lacks rotating PvE modes like survival and incursion. Most of the PvEs in the game are not replayable, which leaves gamers wanting more.

The Division 2 needs more raids, missions, and modes for players to have fun with. The PvP mode is quite enjoyable, but sometimes all we want is to take on a PvE battle as a solo or in a team.

3) A bug-free environment

Players are not able to walk properly because of an invisible wall. (Image via Massive Entertainment)

A TPS game mainly involves shooting other players or enemies, so it can be rather frustrating when that doesn’t happen despite your best efforts. The Division 2 players remain in the fear of unregistering bullets and invisible walls. It can be infuriating to run out of ammo with just half the shots registered. On the other hand, invisible walls let you see enemies who can't be shot at.

The game also has issues like crashing servers, wherein it shuts down out of the blue. A bug-free, playable environment is a long time coming.

4) Bigger Dark Zone (DZ) maps

There is a lack of space for players in the dark zone because of small maps. (Image via Massive Entertainment)

There are three DZ maps in The Division 2 where agents can participate in PvP battles to gather loot. Players can turn against their teammates to steal their loot as well, which imbues the game with a sense of tension.

However, the problem is that most maps in DZ are pretty small, and players are prone to getting ganked in these little areas. They are expected to be stealthy, but that is impossible to do when there's no room for movement. Bigger DZ maps would make the game much more enjoyable.

5) Ability to prone or crouch

Players cannot crouch or go prone (Image via Massive Entertainment)

A looter shooter RPG requires players to be agile so they can dodge enemy bullets or take cover extremely fast. The ability to prone and crouch can be extremely helpful during PvP battles.

COD and Destiny 2 allow for such movements, and players combine them under different battle conditions for higher survivability. The Division 2 community is, unfortunately, deprived.

These movements are essential to shooting games since they give players more control over their characters. The Division 2 should add these movements for the sake of better mobility.