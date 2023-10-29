Ways to debuff bosses in Destiny 2 explored 

Destiny 2 is a fan-favorite MMO game with raids, dungeons, and astonishing gear with various abilities. It is filled with difficult quests and strong bosses, and it can be challenging for guardians to confront them at times. Buffs and debuffs provide a significant advantage, but they are poorly explained in the game, so many find them confusing to use.

Buffs increase a player's damage output so they can launch massive attacks, while debuffs can be applied to enemies to make them weak and vulnerable to damage. The latter are especially useful if you want to play slightly defensively but maximize your team's damage.

This guide will detail how you can use debuffs on bosses to secure multiple wins.

All debuffs in Destiny 2

Debuffs in Destiny 2 helps players take down enemies easily (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 players can apply debuffs to enemies through different subclasses and exotics. They can deal up to 50% damage for PvP battles and up to 30% damage during PvE scenarios. Debuffing can also limit the opponent's movement and give a natural buff to the player character.

Debuffs do not stack up; one can never apply two on an enemy. So, players must use them carefully to inflict optimal damage. Here are the debuffs that they can use against bosses.

Hammer Strike

Sunbreaker using hammer strike in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Hammer Strike is one of the most popular debuffs in Destiny 2. Its effect lasts for six seconds and deals 50% extra damage against the affected enemy. As good as the debuff is, only Titans can use it. The effect can be triggered after the player sprints for at least 1.5 seconds. Being a melee type, they need to get close to the enemy, start a sprint, and then debuff them for significant damage.

Tether Debuff

Nightstalker using tether in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Tether debuff, also known as the Nightstalker's Tether, gives 30% damage to any enemy unfortunate enough to get trapped in its reach. It is Nightstalker's Super, meaning the Hunter class can use it.

The enemies affected by it have their ability usage nullified, are slowed down, and take additional damage from all sources. Players should use the debuff to swiftly take down several enemies at once.

Tractor Cannon (Repulsor Force)

Debuffing enemy using tractor cannon (Image via Bungie)

The Tractor Cannon is quite powerful, as any target that gets hit by it's blast gets debuffed for 10 seconds. Enemies under the suppression of this weapon take 35% more damage from non-void attacks and 50% extra damage from all void attacks in Destiny 2. Those that are damaged by the Tractor Cannon cannot use their abilities for a short time. Moreover, it works best with void damage.

Divinity (Judgement)

Divinity can be used to weaken and disrupt enemies (Image via Bungie)

The Divinity is one of the most sought-after exotic rifles in Destiny 2. Players can get it by completing the Graden of Salvation raid in the Devine Fragmentation quest. The exotic has an intrinsic weapon perk called Judgment.

It takes effect for 1.5 seconds and deals sustained damage while weakening and stunning the enemies in its area of effect. The debuff activates when the rifle damages enemies.

Felwinter's Helm (Warlord's End)

Felwinter's helm can increase player's stats and debuff enemies (Image via Bungie)

Felwinter's Helm is an exotic helmet that only players of the Warlock class can use in Destiny 2. It increases their stats and comes with a perk called Warlord's End. The perk empowers the wearer's melee blows as they create a surge of energy, dealing a whopping 30% damage during all types of battle scenarios. The melee moves weaken the nearby targets, and the effect lasts up to 20 seconds.