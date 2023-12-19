The Elder Scrolls Online New Life Festival details, rewards, and more

New Life Festival is a seasonal event in The Elder Scrolls Online, where you can celebrate the holiday season with your friends. During this festival, completing different activities will earn you unique rewards, such as New Life Boxes, Event Tickets, and more. Besides the rewards, another highlight is the boost to XP gain, incentivizing you to grind some Champion Points or level up a new character.
Holiday events like the New Life Festival accentuate the title's high-fantasy world with fantastical decorations. They infuse new life and serenity into a world that was once on the brink of extinction.
While this peace is fleeting, you can anticipate a tranquil and joyous holiday experience within The Elder Scrolls Online New Life Festival.
The Elder Scrolls Online New Life Festival start date and other details
The New Life Festival seasonal event in The Elder Scrolls Online commences on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST. It will continue for the remainder of the month into the New Year and end on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Throughout this event, you will receive a hundred percent boost to XP gain.
You can acquire the introductory quest, "The New Life Festival," from the Crown Store or by talking to Breda at the Impresario tent in Eastmarch. Completing this quest will reward you with Breda's Bottomless Mead Mug memento and unlock 10 exclusive daily quests for the event's duration — nine from Breda and one from Petronius Galenus.
The Elder Scrolls Online New Life Festival rewards
Completing the daily quests available in the Impesario tent during this holiday event will reward you with a New Life Festival Box. You will have a chance to receive the following items from this box:
- Assortments of alchemy crafting materials
- Wolfsbane Incense
- Skinchanger motif page
- New Life Festival Recipes
- New Life Furnishings
- Deep Winter Charity Writs
- Imperial Charity Writs
- Evergreen Outfit style page
- Morningstar Frostwear outfit style page
- Nord Carved armor outfit style page
New Life Festival Toys
- Sword Swallower Kit
- Juggling Knives
- Fire-Breather's Torches
- Mudballs
Additionally, you will acquire three Event Tickets each day for completing a daily quest. You can trade these tickets with the Impresario to acquire the following rewards:
- All three Passion Dancer Blossom pet fragments
- Bound Morningstar Frostwear pages
- Impresario Group Repair Kits
- Companion Guild Commendations
All components for morphing collectibles
- Passion's Muse personality
- Meadowbreeze Memories skin
- Passion Dancer Garment costume
All Hoardhunter Ursauk mount fragments
- Blessed Honeycomb
- Gilded and Dyed Saddle
- Sorcerous Golden Ink
New Life Festival Grab Bag
- Mud Ball Pouch memento
- Nordic Bather's Towel costume
- Colovian Fur Hood hat
- Colovian Filigreed Hood hat
- Sword-Swallower's Blade memento
- Juggler's Knives memento
- Fire-Breather's Torches memento
- Snowball Buddy pet
- Powderwhite Coney pet
You can also purchase the following items with Event Tickets from the Impresario's colleague, Nenulaure, the Indrik Vendor:
- Nascent Indrik Feathers
- Pure Snow Indrik Berries
- Crimson Indrik Berries
- Frost-Light Indrik pet
- Rosethorn Indrik pet
Unstable Morpholith fragments
- Deadlands Flint
- Rune-Etched Striker
- Smoldering Bloodgrass Tinder
Dagonic Quasigriff fragments
- Smoke-Wreathed Gryphon Feather
- Black Iron Bit
- Bridle Black Iron Stirrups
Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on The Elder Scrolls Online.