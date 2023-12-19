The Elder Scrolls Online New Life Festival details, rewards, and more

New Life Festival is a seasonal event in The Elder Scrolls Online, where you can celebrate the holiday season with your friends. During this festival, completing different activities will earn you unique rewards, such as New Life Boxes, Event Tickets, and more. Besides the rewards, another highlight is the boost to XP gain, incentivizing you to grind some Champion Points or level up a new character.

Holiday events like the New Life Festival accentuate the title's high-fantasy world with fantastical decorations. They infuse new life and serenity into a world that was once on the brink of extinction.

While this peace is fleeting, you can anticipate a tranquil and joyous holiday experience within The Elder Scrolls Online New Life Festival.

The Elder Scrolls Online New Life Festival start date and other details

The New Life Festival seasonal event in The Elder Scrolls Online commences on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST. It will continue for the remainder of the month into the New Year and end on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Throughout this event, you will receive a hundred percent boost to XP gain.

You can acquire the introductory quest, "The New Life Festival," from the Crown Store or by talking to Breda at the Impresario tent in Eastmarch. Completing this quest will reward you with Breda's Bottomless Mead Mug memento and unlock 10 exclusive daily quests for the event's duration — nine from Breda and one from Petronius Galenus.

The Elder Scrolls Online New Life Festival rewards

Completing the daily quests available in the Impesario tent during this holiday event will reward you with a New Life Festival Box. You will have a chance to receive the following items from this box:

Assortments of alchemy crafting materials

Wolfsbane Incense

Skinchanger motif page

New Life Festival Recipes

New Life Furnishings

Deep Winter Charity Writs

Imperial Charity Writs

Evergreen Outfit style page

Morningstar Frostwear outfit style page

Evergreen outfit style page

Nord Carved armor outfit style page

New Life Festival Toys

Sword Swallower Kit

Juggling Knives

Fire-Breather's Torches

Mudballs

Additionally, you will acquire three Event Tickets each day for completing a daily quest. You can trade these tickets with the Impresario to acquire the following rewards:

All three Passion Dancer Blossom pet fragments

Bound Morningstar Frostwear pages

Impresario Group Repair Kits

Companion Guild Commendations

All components for morphing collectibles

Passion's Muse personality

Meadowbreeze Memories skin

Passion Dancer Garment costume

All Hoardhunter Ursauk mount fragments

Blessed Honeycomb

Gilded and Dyed Saddle

Sorcerous Golden Ink

New Life Festival Grab Bag

Mud Ball Pouch memento

Nordic Bather's Towel costume

Colovian Fur Hood hat

Colovian Filigreed Hood hat

Sword-Swallower's Blade memento

Juggler's Knives memento

Fire-Breather's Torches memento

Snowball Buddy pet

Powderwhite Coney pet

You can also purchase the following items with Event Tickets from the Impresario's colleague, Nenulaure, the Indrik Vendor:

Nascent Indrik Feathers

Pure Snow Indrik Berries

Crimson Indrik Berries

Frost-Light Indrik pet

Rosethorn Indrik pet

Unstable Morpholith fragments

Deadlands Flint

Rune-Etched Striker

Smoldering Bloodgrass Tinder

Dagonic Quasigriff fragments

Smoke-Wreathed Gryphon Feather

Black Iron Bit

Bridle Black Iron Stirrups

