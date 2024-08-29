The First Descendant Season 1 patch notes: New Descendant Hailey, new Battle Pass, big QoL changes, and more

The First Descendant's Season 1 is afoot, and the patch notes have gone live to detail all of the new stuff. A great deal of new content will be going live today (August 29), including a new Descendant, new Battle Pass rewards, as well as a new seasonal mechanic. However, there are also a host of QoL changes that might pique your interest.

Read along to find out about everything new in The First Descendant Season 1, as well as the chages documented in the official patch notes for version 1.1.0.

Note that this is the first of two planned updates for Season 1, and today's update does not include Ult Freyna, Freyna's new story, and some other stuff shown in The First Descendant Season 1 trailer. You can learn more about this in the Season 1 schedule.

Everything new in Season 1 update today (August 29) in The First Descendant

New Descendant Hailey has made it to the helm (Image via Nexon)

At a glimpse, here's everything new in today's update for The First Descendant:

Inversion Reinforcement, a new seasonal system

Season 1 Battle Pass

Hailey, a new Descendant

Invasion Dungeons, a new endgame activity

This update also ships with two new red mods for Luna:

Singer's Mercy: When using a skill, places a speaker and grants buffs to allies near the speaker.

Aggressive Melody: Changes the effects of "Passionate Stage" and "Delightful Stage" to the increase of Firearm Damage and Weak Point Damage.

Additionally, the following items have been added to the shop:

Added Hailey to the list of standard Descendants in the shop.

Added "Hailey's Sniper Squad Full-Dress Uniform" premium skin package.

Added Hailey's "Typical Army Beret" premium head skin.

Added Hailey's "Hair & Makeup 1” and "Hair & Makeup 2" packages which include her head skin.

Added Hailey's "Southern Front" and "Color from the Unknown" body skins.

Added Hailey's "Milk Tea" makeup.

Added "Lepic's Infectious Agent Survivor" premium skin package.

Added "Yujin's Nightmare on Med Street" premium skin package.

Added Ajax's "Mk. Dominator 02 Set" evolving skin.

Added “Twisted Worship” female event skin.

Added "Colossus: Dead Bride Skin Set" female event skin.

Added "Colossus: Executioner Skin Set" male event skin.

Added "Albion Fire Brigade Set" unisex event skin.

Added "Gentlemanly" male event skin.

Added 10 types of paint.

All changes in The First Descendant Update 1.1.0 (Season 1 patch notes)

Content

Added visual hints (Ecive effects, chat messages) for locating Encrypted Vaults.

Replaced missions in Hard Infiltration Operations with more combat-oriented ones. [(Details)](ttps://tfd.nexon.com/en/news/2631799)

Increased the EXP reward for completing Hard Infiltration Operations. Also increased EXP for defeating monsters by 1.5 times.

You can now acquire rare basic materials as a reward for completing Hard Infiltration Operations.

Increased EXP for defeating monsters in Normal Infiltration Operations by 1.5 times.

Added directions to appear when using Ecive during missions.

Monsters will no longer target players who are participating in other missions.

Story dialogues will no longer be repeated in Hard Difficulty missions. As a result, Hard Difficulty missions will not play additional voice lines or subtitles.

Changed the Immunity mechanics of certain Named Monsters. Replaced the sphere destruction mechanic of Eterllick, Celdir, Dmigor, and Plaudia with shooting weak points.

Increased the barrier hit range of Named Monster Eterllick.

Players will no longer be teleported when joining Largescale Outpost missions.

Increased the Gold reward for completing Hard Difficulty Largescale Outposts by approximately 3 times.

Improved the routes so that shards acquired from Void Fragments can be used on the Fusion Reactor in the same battlefield.

More than doubled the amount of shards obtained from Void Fragments.

Changed monster types and spawn locations in certain Void Fragment missions. ㄴ "Hagios: Dune Base," "Vespers: Moonlight Lake," "Echo Swamp: Abandoned Zone," and "Fortress: Frozen Valley"

Removed the starting requirements (Void Shards) of Void Fusion Reactors and added requirements (Void Shards) to the Reconstructed Devices that appear in Fusion Reactors.

Made an improvement so that only one type of shard is required when using the Reconstructed Device in a Void Fusion Reactor.

Reduced the time to interact with Reconstructed Devices.

Summoned Reconstructed Devices now expire 10 seconds after all participants have used them.

Players can now view the "Past Mission Results" from the menu after completing Special Operations, allowing them to restart the mission.

Improved display of the mission tooltip information on the Special Operation and Infiltration Operation World Map screen.

More than doubled the amount of shards that can be picked up in Special Operations.

Acquire additional Descendant EXP when completing waves in Special Operations.

UI/UX

Fixed issue to allow multiple socket types to be assigned to a single module socket. The socket type applied to Loadout Setting 1 can also be used for Settings 2 and 3 as well.

For slots with multiple socket types, the socket type can be changed from the selected menu. Each socket type for Loadout Settings 1, 2, 3 can be changed so they all may differ.

Fixed issue to allow the dismantling of equipment during combat.

Added dead zone settings to the game controller options.

Made improvements so that the Amorphous Materials linked to Fusion Reactors are displayed in the acquisition information, like Intercept Battles.

Made improvements to allow the ability to designate the quantity of researches when researching enhancement materials.

Reduced research time for [Standard/Precision] Ion Accelerator, Phase Exchanger, and Adjustment Control Axis.

Made improvements to display only modules you have in duplicate when combining modules.

Increased the number of symbols that can be displayed, when designating them as Attached Items, to 8.

Made improvements to allow the ability to set an "Equipment Option" category in "Filter all as junk" for Reactors and External Components in equipment.

Changed the display location and design of the random options to improve inventory slots. Removed displays for the Reactor's attributes/Arche type and fixed the display for External Components set effects.

The Reactor icon has changed so that it now varies, depending on the Arche type.

Changed some External Component icons to differentiate their appearance based on their DEF, Shield, and HP stats.

Schematized the "Amount of Owned Equipment" tooltip in inventory.

Significantly increased the quantity of Shape Stabilizer you own.

Improved the map to show the location of records needed to be found when progressing Descendant related quests.

Made improvements by adding a Tracking On tab when researching, making it easier to view the tracked target.

Improved the Intercept Battle screen to display the number of Linked Amorphous Materials players have at each Intercept Battle.

Improved the ability to view "Mission Details" through the mission tooltip on the map.

Improved the display of the red dot when there are unacquired Battle Pass items.

Improved the ability to purchase a one-time, large quantity of enhancement materials at the shop.

Improved the ability to preview each component of a bundled product without moving the screen.

Improved the ability to view each Evolution Stage of an evolving skin in the shop.

[Console] Added attributes and Arche keywords, by type, to the Descendant and Weapon Module screens, making it easier to find modules on console platforms as well.

All Descendant changes

Jayber

Fixed an issue where some stats were not reflected in Jayber"s "Turret." Skill Power Modifier, Additional ATK for skills when attacking Colossus/Legion of Darkness/Order of Truth/Legion of Immortality, Incoming Damage Modifier

Improved Jayber's "Turret Sync" effect to apply to summoned turrets.

When equipping skill module "Turret Engineering," instead of improving summoned turrets to create a "Turret Zone," increased cooldown of "Turret Engineering."

Blair

Improved Blair's "Pitmaster" Skill so it now increases the Critical Hit Rate by the number of "Flame Zones" he has, up to a maximum of 5.

Increased Blair's "Flame Zone" Skill DMG.

Increased the DMG dealt by Blair's "Burn" Skill effect.

Made changes so that Blair's "Extinguish" Skill no longer retrieves "Flame Zones."

Improved "Taste of Aggression" effect to stack for the "Extinguish" Skill.

Improved the MP Heal per "Flame Zone" from the "Taste of Aggression" and "Power of Fire" effects to be proportional to Blair's Max MP.

Increased the maximum amount of "Flame Zones" that can be absorbed through the "Extinguish" Skill.

Increased the duration of the "Blaze Up" Skill, reducing its MP cost.

Improved the "Burn Taste" Skill so that the skill can be halted when pressing the button during use.

Increased skill DMG of the "Burn Taste" skill and improved it to be affected by duration-related modules.

Increased the Max Stack when equipping the "Incendiary Bomb" skill module, and reduced MP cost.

Increased the number of "Small Fireballs" for the "Deadly Cuisine" skill when the "Classic Chef" skill module is equipped, and increased the effect of the "Pitmaster" skill based on the Flame Zone count.

Ajax

Improved Ajax's "Orbit Barrier" and "Hyper Cube" barrier to be affected by attribute resistances, and increased the barriers' HP and DEF ratios.

Increased the ratios of barrier-related stats when the "Life Barrier" and "Void Barrier" skill modules are equipped.

Fixed an issue with continuously recovering shield for "Void Walk" and "Matrix Recomputation" skills and increased the Max Shield Up ratio.

Improved the "Void Walk" skill to have faster motion transitions when used while enhanced.

Modified the "Body Enhancement" skill to increase HP, DEF, and Shield, and improved it to grant 100% Void Energy when used, but increased the Cooldown and Skill Cost.

Changed the "Void Walk" skill so that it can be stacked when the "Void Charge" skill module is equipped, and increased the damage dealt proportional to DEF when using the "Void Walk" and "Expulsion" skills.

Improved "Void Charge" to restore "Void Walk" stacks and reset the Cooldown of "Expulsion" when used while enhanced. Improved level balance for Descendant spawn sounds. Removed a voice that would play repetitively whenever hitting a note while Luna's "Noise Surge" skill module was equipped.

Equipment Changes

Changed the 4-piece set effect of the Ultimate External Component "Bravery" to increase "Skill Duration" without any conditions.

Increased the "Incoming Damage Modifier" values for the "Pain Reliever", "Sensory Dep (HP)", "Sensory Dep (MP)", and "Psychological Victory" modules.

To check out the full patch notes and the bug fixes included in The First Descendant update 1.1.0, you can consult the official blog post here.

