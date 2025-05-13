The First Descendant: Everything we know about Nell, the next character

The First Descendant’s dev livestream during PAX 2025 gave players a glimpse of the content coming with Season 3: Breakthrough. This includes a massive open world, a traversal vehicle, weapons, a lounge, dynamic motion, the first-ever collaboration, an eight-man boss raid, and new characters, including Nell. That’s right, the beloved executive officer at Albion HQ will soon be joining the ranks.

This article goes over Nell’s design and her ability kit, as revealed by the developers during PAX 2025.

All we know about Nell in The First Descendant

Nell's design in The First Descendant (Image via Nexon)

Since The First Descendant launched, players have been wondering which one of the NPCs would become a playable character. Nell was one of the favorites, but considering she doesn’t have Arche, many were doubtful of this possibility.

That’s set to change as Season 3: Breakthrough is focusing heavily on Nell and her relationship with Enzo in the story quest. It seems she will be able to awaken her Arche sometime during the narrative. The name Breakthrough now makes a lot more sense.

Nell will also be the first character to turn into a Descendant. Details on how this will happen are yet to be revealed, but the devs did reveal her design and gameplay style.

Nell's new design after awakening Arche and turning into a Descendant looks similar to that of Trinity from The Matrix. The upcoming character also boasts a strong ability kit for players who prefer using weapons over abilities.

Nell will be a weapon-focused Descendant

Gley in the training area (Image via Nexon)

Sharing basic details about Nell’s ability kit, the developers revealed that the character will use Telekinesis. We don’t know if she can throw thighs with her mind, but she does have the ability to make weapons stronger.

This makes Nell a weapon-focused Descendant. However, instead of crowd control like Serena, she may focus more on single-target damage. One of her abilities can mark enemies and deal extra damage to them.

Note that Nell's full ability kit is yet to be revealed, and the developers only gave an overview. There’s also an ability to pull enemies together and apply debuffs, which may be team-wide, allowing everyone to take advantage.

However, the most interesting ability is one that allows Nell to turn all shots hitting the enemy as Weak Point damage. This can be very powerful in colossus fights and the new open-world boss encounter coming in Season 3.

As for her passive, it’s similar to Enzo's, where she can unlock encrypted vaults much easily. There will also be Transcendence mods, which, as we know, can completely change her gameplay style.

Stay tuned for more on the next season of The First Descendant.

