Best Ult Blair build guide in The First Descendant: Bossing, Mobbing, Arche Tuning, and playstyle 

The ultimate form of our beloved cook, Ult Blair, is currently one of the most popular characters in The First Descendant. Why? The low investment required to make him one of the most powerful mob-clearing and single-target damage character that need not depend on external buffs.
To finish this build, you will need seven Crystallization Catalysts and an Energy Activator. This guide will show you the best mods, reactor, components, and arche tuning choice for Ult Blair.
Ult Blair Bossing and Mobbing build setup in The First Descendant
Ultimate Blair is one of the few characters that don’t need multiple builds for mobbing and bossing. This is thanks to the new Transcendent mods Next-Level Recipe and Killer Recipe, along with the new Fire Brand components.
With a 26% base critical chance, Ult Blair makes it easy to maintain consistent critical hits. His passive ability, Pitmaster, provides an additional 5% critical chance for each stack of Killer Recipe you have.
The main focus should be on critical and survival in the initial stages of leveling. Equip Skill Concentration along with Emergency Measures. Add HP for better survivability, as well as MP Conversion and Nimble Fingers to cut skill cost.
As mentioned earlier, both bossing and mobbing can be done with a single build. It’s only a matter of which one you like to use more.
If you do feel like using the 4th ability as the main source of damage, simply change the Transcendent mod to Truly Deadly Cuisine for hard-hitting fireball, or Killer Recipe for changing it into a Kamehameha attack which tracks the enemy.
Here are all the skills explanations
Also Read: How to get Ultimate Blair in The First Descendant
Reactor and External Components for Ult Blair
All the skills used for dishing out damage are Dimensions, so pick up a Burning Phase Reactor with critical hit damage as a sub-stat. For the second sub-stat, you can go with Skill Duration, Fire Damage, or Dimension Skill Power.
Components are another important part of Ult Blair’s kit, as the new Fire Brand Set provides a way to decrease enemy Fire Resistance. Since it’s easy for Blair to inflict burn on enemies, you get extra damage.
The only downside is a -5% movement speed, which can easily be countered by equipping Brisk Walk and Weapon Cores on your weapon.
Arche Tuning board for Ult Blair
Moving to the critical hit nodes is the best way to utilize the Arche Tuning board; however, the first two points should go towards HP below the starting point. HP because you will be using Crystallization Catalyst multiple times, which will lower the character level and health.
After acquiring critical nodes, move towards the MP nodes and downwards to pick up all Skill Power along with the range nodes before ultimately finishing off with the 5-cost (gold) skill power in the far right.
How to play Ult Blair in The First Descendant
One of the best things about Blair is that you won’t ever run out of MP. The component with additional MP makes sure you always have enough to cast your first ability, then use the second ability to recover MP.
However, you do need to follow a simple skill rotation mentioned below:
- Merciless Cuisine - Extinguish - Hot Delivery
To make it simple to remember, these are the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd abilities. When you need to move from one mission zone to another, don’t forget to use Extinguish while you have stacks of Flame Zone to always remain topped up on MP.