Best Ult Blair build guide in The First Descendant: Bossing, Mobbing, Arche Tuning, and playstyle 

The ultimate form of our beloved cook, Ult Blair, is currently one of the most popular characters in The First Descendant. Why? The low investment required to make him one of the most powerful mob-clearing and single-target damage character that need not depend on external buffs.

Ad

To finish this build, you will need seven Crystallization Catalysts and an Energy Activator. This guide will show you the best mods, reactor, components, and arche tuning choice for Ult Blair.

Ult Blair Bossing and Mobbing build setup in The First Descendant

Ultimate Blair is one of the few characters that don’t need multiple builds for mobbing and bossing. This is thanks to the new Transcendent mods Next-Level Recipe and Killer Recipe, along with the new Fire Brand components.

Ad

Trending

With a 26% base critical chance, Ult Blair makes it easy to maintain consistent critical hits. His passive ability, Pitmaster, provides an additional 5% critical chance for each stack of Killer Recipe you have.

All-in-one mod setup with Next-Level Recipe (Image via Nexon)

The main focus should be on critical and survival in the initial stages of leveling. Equip Skill Concentration along with Emergency Measures. Add HP for better survivability, as well as MP Conversion and Nimble Fingers to cut skill cost.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, both bossing and mobbing can be done with a single build. It’s only a matter of which one you like to use more.

Killer Recipe also uses the same build (Image via Nexon)

If you do feel like using the 4th ability as the main source of damage, simply change the Transcendent mod to Truly Deadly Cuisine for hard-hitting fireball, or Killer Recipe for changing it into a Kamehameha attack which tracks the enemy.

Ad

Here are all the skills explanations

Skills Explanation Pitmaster (Passive) 10% increase to skill critical damage and 5% increase critical hit rate per flame zone. Merciless Cuisine (1st Ability) Make yourself the fire form of Valby and run around dropping flame zone every seven meters to inflict burn damage Extinguish (2nd Ability) Used for recovering MP as long as there is flame zone stack. The more flame zones are present the better MP recovery will be. Hot Delivery (3rd Ability) Instead of one, use both of your hands to spew flames running towards your enemy. Deadly Cuisine (4th Ability) The good old fireball to deal massive damage and finish the enemy in style. This will be the least used ability due to its cooldown.

Ad

Also Read: How to get Ultimate Blair in The First Descendant

Reactor and External Components for Ult Blair

Reactor and Components (Image via Nexon)

All the skills used for dishing out damage are Dimensions, so pick up a Burning Phase Reactor with critical hit damage as a sub-stat. For the second sub-stat, you can go with Skill Duration, Fire Damage, or Dimension Skill Power.

Ad

Components are another important part of Ult Blair’s kit, as the new Fire Brand Set provides a way to decrease enemy Fire Resistance. Since it’s easy for Blair to inflict burn on enemies, you get extra damage.

The only downside is a -5% movement speed, which can easily be countered by equipping Brisk Walk and Weapon Cores on your weapon.

Fire Brand Set Components Main Stat Additional Stat Auxiliary Power Max HP Max HP - Fire Resistance Sensor Defense Max MP - Chill Resistance Memory Max HP Defense - MP Recovery Processor Max HP Max Shield - Shield Recovery

Ad

Arche Tuning board for Ult Blair

Arche Tuning for Blair (Image via Nexon)

Moving to the critical hit nodes is the best way to utilize the Arche Tuning board; however, the first two points should go towards HP below the starting point. HP because you will be using Crystallization Catalyst multiple times, which will lower the character level and health.

Ad

After acquiring critical nodes, move towards the MP nodes and downwards to pick up all Skill Power along with the range nodes before ultimately finishing off with the 5-cost (gold) skill power in the far right.

How to play Ult Blair in The First Descendant

One of the best things about Blair is that you won’t ever run out of MP. The component with additional MP makes sure you always have enough to cast your first ability, then use the second ability to recover MP.

Ad

However, you do need to follow a simple skill rotation mentioned below:

Merciless Cuisine - Extinguish - Hot Delivery

To make it simple to remember, these are the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd abilities. When you need to move from one mission zone to another, don’t forget to use Extinguish while you have stacks of Flame Zone to always remain topped up on MP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More