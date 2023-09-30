"They could never see you": Reddit reacts after Destiny 2 Gambit bug lets invader stay for around 3 minutes

Destiny 2 Gambit hasn't seen much love from the developers for a while now. Although the mode recently got a new map, there's been little to no modifications. That said, it recently grabbed attention after a new bug allowed a player to wreak havoc. Given the PvEvP nature of Destiny 2 Gambit, one can invade the enemy's map and pick them off while they're battling AI foes.

Under normal circumstances, the invader is allowed to stay for 30 seconds only. But a recent bug extended that duration to around three minutes.

Peculiar bug lets invader stay in enemy territory for three minutes in Destiny 2 Gambit

While this bug isn't that common, it emerged when Bungie's servers were being DDoSed. With numerous in-game components experiencing glitches, it isn't a surprise to see the Destiny 2 Gambit mode house a few as well.

As seen in the video, the player gets to stay even after the timer has elapsed. And based on the enemies' behavior, it's likely that they couldn't see the invader. Eventually, one of them landed a shot that eliminated the player, but it wasn't before they secured multiple kills during their invasion.

Although the incident is harmless and does not involve any exploits or hacks, the invader could have been reported by the enemy team. The latter could only look on as the invader accrued kills despite the timer having elapsed.

This wasn't the only bug spotted in the game. While the servers were being DDoSed, certain doors wouldn't open, enemies would not spawn, and Crota would continuously teleport all around his throne room. It's unfortunate that Bungie took so long to fix their servers, but thankfully, each grievance has been duly addressed.

What's more interesting is that while the invader was busy killing the enemy team, the latter couldn't get a lead. For context, whenever the invader delivers a kill, the enemy's Primeval health bar fills up by a considerable amount. This could either be attributed to the players not knowing what to do in Gambit or Primeval being bugged to begin with.

Either way, this issue further proves that Destiny 2 Gambit also needs serious tune-ups and reworks. Since developers are focusing on the Crucible right now, they might look into Gambit as well.