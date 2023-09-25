'Seems a bit petty at this point:' Destiny 2 community reacts to the unplayable state of the game following DDoS attacks

Destiny 2 is currently not in a very healthy state. With only a day remaining before the sixth weekly reset hits in Season 22, it seems that both the community and Bungie aren't having the best time. The game's servers were unfortunately met with a DDoS attack recently, the source of which hasn't been disclosed by the company yet.

As a result, it seems that the game is becoming unplayable with each passing day. Servers are showing several error codes each time players attempt to log in. While there has been no direct address from Bungie, the company has been conducting background maintenance since yesterday.

However, these maintenances did not bear any fruit, as the servers are still kicking players out even now (September 25). Many in the community are speculating about another DDoS attack, stating:

"It isn’t even peak time, this just seems a bit petty at this point."

Many are still waiting for an official confirmation from Bungie.

Destiny 2 community gives up on servers following 'petty' DDoS attack

DDos is never a good look on live service titles. Destiny 2, being reliant on player's data and numbers, is at great risk when an attack occurs from the outside. Following the weapon crafting bug, Bungie did communicate with its player base, confirming a DDoS attack on servers. However, even after a week, the majority of players cannot access the servers.

The community is also not happy for obvious reasons, as the blame lies not on the company but an outside attacker. Almost 60% of the community logs in during the weekend to complete their weekly quota of Raids, Dungeons, and other activities. However, most of them were met with error codes over the weekend.

Here are a few community reactions regarding the recent DDoS attacks, where players shared their anger:

Bungie recently has been suing a lot of harassers and cheaters that creating problems in the game. Seeing how the recent attacks have been one of the biggest against the game's servers, it will be interesting to see Bungie's response to the whole situation and the time taken to recover the Destiny 2 servers.