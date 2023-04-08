Destiny 2 players call out Bungie for being cheap with loot in endgame activities 

Destiny 2 is all about obtaining loot at the end of each activity. Players can participate across both low-tier and high-tier game modes for different kinds of loot, whether it is a Legendary weapon or an Exotic armor piece. However, the overall rate of drops and their sources have become somewhat frustrating for the community.

A recent Reddit post from a user named Multirman highlighted a disappointing fact about Destiny 2, which has been on everyone's lips for a long time now. The post claimed that Bungie's looter shooter title is one of the rare games that are afraid of giving away loot upon endgame activity completion.

Destiny 2 post in question (Image via Reddit)

While the post itself is two days old, it has gained quite a bit of traction from the community. It currently has approximately seven thousand upvotes, alongside numerous comments that share the same sentiment.

What Redditors had to say about Bungie being too afraid to give away loot from Destiny 2 endgame

Since Destiny 2's release, Bungie has consistently updated the game's loot pool every season, vaulting old weapons and replacing them with new ones. However, with the launch of Lightfall, the endgame loot pool has felt underwhelming after hours of grinding on a higher difficulty.

But....… Saw a reddit post sharing the Legend Lost Sector drop rate was only increased by ~2%.I've run 310 & got 93 exotics (ie. 30%) which is +5% from before.What no one is talking about is:- Hundreds of Prisms- Half a stack of Cores- Tens of thousands of Glimmer matsBut....… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Saw a reddit post sharing the Legend Lost Sector drop rate was only increased by ~2%.I've run 310 & got 93 exotics (ie. 30%) which is +5% from before.What no one is talking about is:- Hundreds of Prisms- Half a stack of Cores- Tens of thousands of Glimmer matsBut....… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Dan // Nemesis @iNemesis__ Must have done a Legend Lost Sector on Destiny 2 at LEAST 20 to 30 times now and not one single exotic drop.. I've tried on multiple days and still nothing. :/ @BungieHelp I thought the drop rates were upped? Must have done a Legend Lost Sector on Destiny 2 at LEAST 20 to 30 times now and not one single exotic drop.. I've tried on multiple days and still nothing. :/ @BungieHelp I thought the drop rates were upped?

Destiny 2 casual players trying to get their hands on aspirational endgame loot. https://t.co/xSjfhJnnvA

Players should note that the company has confirmed an upcoming system involving Exotic Focus, where players can choose to pick any one of their existing armor in the hopes of gaining higher stats. However, this doesn't change the fact that other endgame activities, such as Master Raid, Heroic Patrols, Strikes, and more, are failing to drop decent loot.

Note: We plan to raise the Exotic Cipher stack limit from one to five. Precision Decryption: Directly focus the Exotic armor you want! Therefore, it will have a higher cost: one Exotic engram, three Ascendant Shards, 60,000 Glimmer, and one Exotic Cipher. Note: We plan to raise the Exotic Cipher stack limit from one to five. https://t.co/a19pOGgl20

The Reddit post in question states:

"The difficulty-reward ratio so so extremely out of balance its insane. And so many activities.Doing a master lost sector flawlessly and getting nothing for it but a few enhancement cores. Doing a heroic strike and somehow getting literally nothing from the chest.

"Speaking of, doing Heroic Patrols and not getting a red border in 2 hours.Doing a master dungeon and getting one sub 60 stat armor slot. The time investment and difficulty vs reward for these activities are so insanely tilted its hard to believe they made it into the game like this."

Comments on the post claim that there are no competitors for Destiny 2 in the market, especially as a decent looter-shooter game. Players believe that a different title that can respect a player's time will give Bungie and Destiny 2 all the more reason to drastically improve their 'player retention' points.

Comments on the Destiny 2 post (Image via Reddit)

Additional comments comparing the current scenario with WoW (Image via Reddit)

More comments on the post (Image via Reddit)

Players on how they are giving less time to the game (Image via Reddit)

Comments on how the system caters to hardcore players (Image via Reddit)

Another comment compared the situation to when Path of Exile stole Diablo's playerbase before it was too late for the latter game to redeem itself.

While Bungie is slowly bringing in new forms of sources for high-tier loot, it needs to take the community's patience into the equation.

