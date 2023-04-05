Destiny 2 Master Root of Nightmares Scission challenge guide: Crossfire

Destiny 2's Master Root of Nightmares Raid enters its second week, with a brand-new challenge tied to the second encounter. Any player with the required power level can participate in obtaining the Dream Warrior seal. This requires Master completion, cracking challenges from all encounters, and more.

The challenge in question here is called Crossfire and is available for the Master version in the Scission encounter. To summarize the mechanics, players from both sides will need to carry aura buffs and deposit them in seeds scattered on the opposite sides. However, the challenge requires players from one side to shoot the launch pad on the opposite side.

This article attempts to guide you through the best possible way to complete the challenge and easily crack the second encounter in Master difficulty.

How to complete the Crossfire challenge in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

1) Overview of the encounter and challenge

Scission follows the same mechanics as the first encounter of the Raid, where players must shoot a seed, obtain a buff, and carry it to the opposite platform. However, the only way to jump across is via a launch pad, which can be further activated by shooting a Darkness crux.

Both sides with the Light and Dark buffs must launch to go across and shoot a seed. With enough seeds activated, all players must take the buff on their respective platforms, clear out their remaining enemies, and repeat the process across two additional floors. A complete guide to the Scission encounter can be found here.

Destiny 2 shooting opposite nodes (Image via DukeiscoolYT)

The Master challenge lies in the launch pads. A player from one side can activate the launch pad present on the opposite side. The challenge fails if the player who is launching via a pad shoots a Crux on their side or crosses using Well/Shatter skates.

2) A brief guide to completing the challenge easily

Similar to standard runs, a fireteam of six needs to be split between two teams, with one runner and two add-clearer (additional enemies) on each side. Runners can carry an Eager Edge Sword to make things easier after launch, making it easier to move toward a seed or a buff.

Eager Edge Sword (Image via Destiny 2)

Anyone wanting to launch from one side to the other should give the players a call on their opposing platforms. Players on opposing platforms can now use long-range weapons to shoot the crux of the platform as asked. The same method can be followed on either platform, as anyone from one side can shoot and activate the launch pad on the opposite side.

Challenge failure upon shooting the node on the same side (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, players should avoid activating the launch pads on their side, as well as crossing via skating in any way. Doing any one of the two will lead to failure of the encounter challenge.

3) Load-outs

Any Machine Gun for adds would be great for the clearing team. Since most kills can be accomplished with Machine Guns, players can keep a Scout Rifle to activate the launch pads from the opposite side. Arbalest is viable here since anyone can use it to counter Barrier Champions and activate the launch pad from a distance.

Arbalest Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The Champions here will include Barriers and Unstoppable Cabals.

The loot upon completing the Master challenge this week is the Adept Trace Rifle from the Raid.

