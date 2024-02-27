"They weren’t checking to see if you were ok": Player shares grim fact about Pals in Palworld

Palworld has taken the world by storm with its record-breaking sales and active player figures across all platforms. However, it did not stop there at surprising people. One player shared an event they witnessed, which directly contested the place of humans on the top of the food chain.

Reddit user u/vinayyy-n28 posted on the r/Palworld forum about a recent interaction where they witnessed a Gorirat consume Free Pal Alliance Devout corpses. Stunned by this situation, they said:

“Pals eat humans, lol. He just ate 3 of them in front of me.”

Another user, u/I_l-I_l, pointed out that Pals from the intro cutscene didn't check on you:

“Those pals in the starting cutscene, they weren’t checking to see if you were ok.”

While people on Reddit laughed at the incident, Pals consuming humans as food did raise concerns.

Palworld players are scared after Pals consume human corpses in the game

The Reddit post above shows three images of a Pal – Gorirat – consuming a dead Free Pal Alliance Devout. This led users to reconsider their thoughts about the game and Pals.

Comment byu/vinayyy-n28 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Another Reddit user, u/I_l-I_l, said the Pals in the starting cutscene weren’t checking on you. They most likely referred to the scene where a Lamball, a Chikipi, and a Cattiva look down at you as you spawn into Palpagos Island. It seems they are concerned, but the user suggests they were planning to feast on your supposedly dead corpse.

Comment byu/vinayyy-n28 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Comment byu/vinayyy-n28 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

We can see a Gorirat consuming humans in this Reddit post. However, this incident isn’t limited to one Pal, as some players claimed to have seen similar occurrences with other creatures like Relaxaurus and Cawgnito. Most users were stunned to witness their beloved monsters consuming humans.

Comment byu/vinayyy-n28 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Notably, the warning from the NPC at the beginning of the game states that Pals are “Savage monsters” that ate all her friends.

Speaking of being savage, check out our article about the 10 highest damage-dealing Pals in Palworld. If you don’t have the creatures from the list above, here's our foray into breeding the best Pals in Palworld.