5 things to do other than the main story in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, players have numerous options to tailor their open-world experience according to their preferences. The game presents a captivating narrative that leaves players exhilarated upon completing each level. In addition to the main storyline, players can engage in various other activities, such as traversing the Scanturies, undertaking Side Quests, and exploring different locations.

Like the main missions, these additional activities guarantee their own rewards, making them essential and compelling aspects of the game. ln this article, we'll discuss them.

What sets apart these additional activities in Diablo 4 is their non-repetitive nature, as they present distinctive and demanding challenges that heighten the excitement and immersion of the gameplay.

Here are 5 important things to do in Diablo 4 other than the main story

1) Exploring regions

Diablo 4 presents an expansive environment that allows you to explore various regions. Each region in Diablo 4 presents unforeseeable trials, such as spontaneously appearing foes, predators, and other lethal creatures. Upon defeating them, you will receive gold as a reward. Within this vast open-world setting, Diablo 4 also allows you to traverse the regions on mounts, enhancing your travel experience and reducing the time needed to reach your desired destinations.

If you simply wish to wander aimlessly, you can ride your mount randomly through the regions. This random roaming will give you a better understanding of each area, aiding you in completing levels or achieving specific objectives. Moreover, certain places contain treasure chests that can be discovered through diligent searching. Thoroughly exploring these areas can prove beneficial as you may acquire valuable treasures and rare items.

2) Customizing Mounts

In Diablo 4, you have the ability to explore various regions using Mounts, which not only serve as means of transportation but also offer thrilling options for personalizing them. Mounts make long journeys to desired destinations more convenient, providing an enhanced sense of excitement during your travels in the game. In addition to their utility, Mounts can be customized to suit your preferences. By visiting the Stable Master, you can access customization options such as attaching trophies, changing skins, and selecting different Mounts.

Rare and visually appealing Mounts can be unlocked by completing levels or defeating enemies. These coveted Mounts can be obtained as drops from enemies and are automatically added to your stable. Interacting with the Stable Masters allows you to equip and use these acquired Mounts.

3) Enhance weapons and gears

In Diablo 4, you will encounter exhilarating trials while traversing levels filled with unforeseen hurdles and formidable foes. You must equip yourself with enhanced gear and weapons to overcome these unexpected scenarios. Exercising caution is of utmost importance in Diablo 4, and being prepared with upgraded weapons significantly facilitates the completion of such challenges.

To enhance your gear and weapons, consider visiting the Blacksmith. By continually improving your weaponry, you increase your ability to vanquish bosses and conquer hordes of enemies with greater ease.

4) Participate in side missions

In addition to completing the main missions, you can also engage in side quests. Participating in these side quests holds equal importance to the main missions, as they offer valuable rewards such as treasures, gold, and experience points. In fact, these side quests are the most effective way to accumulate gold in the game quickly.

Diablo 4's side quests offer a unique and thrilling gameplay experience, accompanied by challenging tasks. Some involve exploration, while others require you to neutralize enemies. Therefore, if you seek to enrich your gameplay, acquire treasures, and earn experience points, side quests present a valuable option for you.

5) Random events

The game offers various avenues for obtaining rewards, such as rare items, treasures, gold, and XP. In addition to completing main objectives and side quests, you can also engage in Random Events. These provide time-based challenges with more formidable enemies and bosses. To participate, it is important to monitor the map, as the events occur randomly in specific regions.

Recognizing these events is made easier by the presence of a countdown timer that appears randomly. Engaging in these events will bring forth hordes of enemies that drop valuable items, and formidable bosses. Each event has designated start and finish times, so if you aim to acquire gold, XP, and rare items, you should focus on eliminating as many enemies as possible.

